NCODA APPOINTS THREE NEW MEMBERS TO ITS EXECUTIVE COUNCIL

CAZENOVIA, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NCODA is delighted to announce the expansion of its Executive Council with the appointment of three appointed oncology healthcare leaders: Luis Campos, MD, John Marshall, MD, and Scott Freeswick, PharmD, MS. The new council members were selected for their demonstrated leadership in the oncology landscape, and their commitment to the NCODA Mission. NCODA's 29 Executive Council members remain highly focused on continuing their efforts to provide expansive and diverse resources, educational programs, and industry collaboration opportunities that support all stakeholders within the oncology ecosystem.

NCODA Founder and Executive Director, Michael Reff, RPh, MBA said, "The appointment of Luis, John, and Scott represents a significant opportunity to further strengthen the organization's Mission of promoting and expanding access to quality cancer care for patients worldwide. They are distinguished for their dedication and advocacy for patients, and I couldn't be more thrilled to have them on the NCODA leadership team."

Additional information about NCODA's newly appointed Executive Council Members below:

Luis Campos , MD | Founder / President - Oncology Consultants

Dr. Campos is the Founder and current President of Oncology Consultants in Houston, Texas. He served as President of the Texas Society of Clinical Oncology from 2008-2010. He is also a member of the American Association for Cancer Research, American Medical Association, American Society of Clinical Oncology, Texas Medical Association, Harris County Medical Society, Fort Bend Medical Society, MD Anderson Associates, and the Peruvian American Medical Society.

John Marshall , MD | Director - Otto J Ruesch Center for the Cure of Gastrointestinal Cancers Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center Georgetown University

Dr. Marshall received his training at Duke University, the University of Louisville, and Georgetown University. He is an internationally recognized expert in new drug development for GI cancer, with expertise in phase I, II, and III trial design, and has served as Principal Investigator for more than one hundred clinical trials throughout his career. In 2009, he established the Otto J Ruesch Center for the Cure of GI Cancers, an organization solely focused on improving the lives of GI cancer patients. He currently serves as the Oncology CMO for Indivumed, creating a global precision medicine research network. In 2022, he became the inaugural Physician Executive Director of the MedStar Washington DC Integrated Hematology-Oncology Division.

Scott Freeswick , PharmD, MS | VP & Chief Pharmacy Officer - Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Scott is currently Vice President & Chief Pharmacy Officer at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC), and has been in his current role since 2015. Prior to this role, Scott was Associate Director of Chemotherapy Practice & Investigational Drug Service at MSKCC, where is he has been most of his career. Scott serves as Vice Chair of Alliance of Dedicated Cancer Centers Pharmacy Group, is a Member of NCCN Pharmacy Directors Forum, Chair of Vizient Oncology Network and serves on the New York Blood Center Institutional Review Board. He earned a BS in Pharmacy from St. John's University, a MS in Drug Regulatory Affairs from Long Island University, Arnold & Marie Schwartz College of Pharmacy, and a Doctor of Pharmacy Degree from the University of Kansas.

Learn more about all NCODA Executive Council members here .

About NCODA

NCODA, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization. Our Mission is to empower the medically integrated oncology team to deliver positive, patient-centered outcomes by providing leadership, expertise, quality standards and best practices. For more information about NCODA's Executive Council and general updates, visit www.ncoda.org .

