Nuovo Pasta to Showcase Latest Innovations at Natural Products Expo West 2023

STRATFORD, Conn., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuovo Pasta Productions, Ltd, the world's leading artisan pasta manufacturer, is proud to announce that they will be exhibiting at Natural Products Expo West 2023 , Booth 183, located in the arena of the Anaheim (CA) Convention Center.

Nuovo Pasta invites attendees to visit their exhibit at Naturals Expo West to sample the latest premium offerings. Visitors will have the opportunity to indulge in the exceptional flavors of Nuovo Pasta's newest products, including their highly anticipated Plant-Based Vegan Ravioli Collection , Tour of Italy Ravioli Collection, and Award Winning Organic Fresh Pasta products : Ravioli, Tortellini, and Long Cut Pasta featuring Angel Hair, Spaghetti, Linguine, and Fettuccine. Nuovo Pasta is proud to showcase their latest innovations, crafted with the highest quality ingredients and the expertise that comes from over thirty years of pasta making. Don't miss the chance to try the exceptional taste and quality of Nuovo Pasta's latest products at booth 183.

"Nuovo Pasta's launch of a plant-based, dairy-free ravioli at Naturals Expo West is a crucial step in catering to the growing demand for sustainable food options. By embracing the power of plant-based ingredients, Nuovo Pasta is not only meeting the needs of health-conscious consumers but also taking a bold step towards a more environmentally conscious future," says Vice President of Sales, Larry Montuori.

From handmade style filled pasta such as ravioli, tortellini, and tortelloni, to small batch gluten-free gnocchi , fresh long cuts & pesto sauce offerings, Nuovo utilizes the perfect combination of chef-crafted locally sourced ingredients and artisan cheeses to deliver award-winning pasta made fresh in the USA. Nuovo creates a contemporary culinary experience by following the traditional age-old method of making pasta married with unique contemporary filling combinations.

Nuovo Pasta's commitment to tradition and quality is evident in the production process, which combines the latest high-tech equipment with artisan handmade pasta and filling craftsmanship. This philosophy extends to their sauces and award-winning pesto production as well. The art of sauce making, which has been perfected over centuries in various regions of Italy, is the guiding principle of Nuovo's sauce production. They source natural and unique ingredients from both local and globally recognized producers, continuing a tradition of innovation that has spanned four decades. Nuovo remains dedicated to offering chef-inspired fillings and cutting-edge culinary flavor combinations, all while staying true to the tradition of excellence.

About Nuovo Pasta

Nuovo Pasta Productions, Ltd. is a nationally recognized premium refrigerated pasta and sauce producer founded in 1989. With 140,000 sq ft facilities in Stratford, CT and Cleveland, OH, Nuovo employs over 200 people and produces 22,000,000 pounds of fresh pasta per year. Nuovo's products are available in specialty stores, supermarkets, and warehouse clubs throughout the US, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

As a member of the National Pasta Association and the International Pasta Organization , Nuovo Pasta has been serving delicious pasta and pesto sauces to tables across America for over 30 years. In its fourth decade, Nuovo continues to innovate, offering chef-inspired fillings and cutting-edge culinary flavor combinations.

The NUOVO way has redefined the gold standard of fresh pasta.

