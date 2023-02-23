Topia Awarded New Patent for Machine Learning Models to Identify and Use Seasonality Trend Data

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Topia, the world's leading global talent mobility and distributed workforce platform, today announced that it has been awarded a new patent - Apparatus and methods of unsupervised machine learning models to identify seasonality and predicting seasonally-influenced metric values.

With AI and machine learning now being adopted more widely across a wide range of technologies designed for HR, compliance and finance professionals, this patent demonstrates Topia's ongoing commitment to innovation and sets the company up to integrate machine learning models into products and solutions in upcoming releases, wherever it thinks this will provide value for clients.

The patent centers around the use of data related to seasonality. Seasonality is a phenomenon where the values of a certain metric tend to follow a repeating pattern over time. Machine learning models can be used to both identify this seasonality, as well as to predict values for the metric based on the season. This can then be applied in several different ways, such as forecasting demand, predicting prices or anticipating customer or user behavior.

In the context of Topia's solutions, one of many possible applications could be to predict flight rates to help customers better manage the flow of people movement in the business or to manage travel costs more efficiently.

"Our new patent shows that we continue to be at the forefront of technological innovation in the global mobility, travel compliance and distributed workspace," said Shawn Farshchi, CEO at Topia. "With the rise of AI in almost all facets of business life, this patent provides us with the ability to substantially expand Topia's platform with machine learning algorithms across our microservices, and further enhance our workflow automation."

This patent adds to Topia's existing portfolio, demonstrating the company's commitment to delivering fully automated end-to-end Global Talent Mobility.



About Topia

Topia is the leader in Global Talent Mobility. We empower companies to deploy, manage and engage employees anywhere in the world. The Topia platform enables organizations to deliver mobility as part of a broader talent strategy encompassing all types of employee movement – remote and distributed workforces, business travel, and more traditional relocations and assignments. This drives enhanced employee experiences and competitive advantage by ensuring the right people are in the right place at the right time, while staying compliant no matter where they are. The Topia platform automates the entire global talent mobility process, including scenario-based planning, expat payroll, tax and immigration compliance, reporting and more. Topia powers global talent mobility programs for world-renowned brands such as Dell, Veolia, Equinor and AXA. Topia has raised over $100M from NewView Capital (formerly New Enterprise Associates), Notion Capital and others, and is a global company with offices throughout the Americas and EMEA.

