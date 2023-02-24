PizzaForno Kicks off 2023 with over 500 Units Committed: Launching in Atlanta, Northern California, San Antonio and Mobile

The 24/7 Automated Pizzeria Expands in Georgia, Texas, California, and Alabama, Achieving Largest Launch Month in Company History

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As investors seek alternative solutions to combat labor shortages, food cost and rising rent, PizzaForno, North America's leading automated pizzeria, has marked February as the brand's busiest launch month in company's history. The automated pizza ovens gain popularity across new markets, with its latest development deal set to bring 50-units across Atlanta, Georgia and surrounding areas.

PizzaForno expands in Georgia, Texas, California, and Alabama, achieving largest launch month in company history. (PRNewswire)

Atlanta, GA Expansion

Three new units were installed in Atlanta with a formal grand opening celebration to follow. Located at:

- 3861 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30342

- 1388 Dresden Drive, Atlanta, GA 30319

365 Peachtree Hills Ave NE Suite 101, Atlanta, GA 30305

Texas Expansion

- 226 W Bitters Rd #108 in Big Hops Bitters, San Antonio, TX 78216

2104 Strawberry Rd, Pasadena, TX 77502

- 3212 FM 528 Rd a, Friendswood, TX 77546

- 3101 San Jacinto St, Houston, TX 77004

- 1959 State Highway 87, Bolivar Peninsula, TX 77650

- 2 units will soon be installed in Freeport, TX

- A unit has been installed in the NASA Johnson Space Center for employees only

University of Southern Alabama

- 251 Delta Loop, Mobile, AL 36688

California Expansion

- 2 units will soon be installed in Northern California

Utilizing interactive technology used across Europe for over a decade by ADIAL , PizzaForno has built their brand on a proven technology platform. With nearly 200 units on track to open in 2023, PizzaForno currently has 52 operating locations across North America with over 500 committed (100 in the U.S. alone), with 16 U.S. locations opened in Michigan, Texas, and Louisiana, and Alabama.

Rapidly expanding since founders William Moyer and Les Tomlin introduced PizzaForno to Canadian consumers in 2018, the 24/7 digital pizzeria is gaining popularity throughout North America as consumers seek convenient, and tasty on-the-go options. With a tap of a screen, consumers can get a baked artisanal pizza in 3 minutes or a 'take and bake' option.

"We've experienced 300% growth over the past year, beginning with four U.S. locations and ending with 16 units, and an aggressive pipeline in development," said Travis Edmondson, Chief Development Officer of PizzaForno. "Having worked with a variety of big-name pizza brands throughout my career, this scalable model is unlike anything the QSR space has seen before."

With its small and easy-to-manage square footage, business owners are able to strategically place several unique locations across a desired territory, like hospitals, colleges, businesses, busy street corners, and other areas where foot traffic is high.

"PizzaForno will be the fastest growing QSR in terms of unit volume in 2023," stated Les Tomlin, Co-Founder and President of PizzaForno. "We have indoor and outdoor size units designed to fit just about anywhere and everywhere you can imagine people would appreciate 24/7 access to delicious pizza."

As PizzaForno scales across the nation, the brand has also launched a Pizza with a Purpose program that serves as the foundation for how PizzaForno selects licensees to join in on the development of their "Pizzaruption." In addition to staying focused on purpose driven initiatives, they work with each of their local owners to identify opportunities to help support non-profit organizations within their community.

ABOUT PIZZAFORNO

Founded in 2018 by Canadian entrepreneurs William Moyer and Les Tomlin, PizzaForno is North America's only automated pizzeria which introduces gourmet artisanal pizzas in less than three minutes. Accessible 24/7 at the tap of a digital screen, PizzaForno offers a selection of innovative menu options, each made with high quality ingredients, with an authentic approach. Utilizing technology made popular in France by ADIAL , PizzaForno has built their brand on a proven machine with already 2,000 operating in Europe. PizzaForno currently has 52 operating locations and over 100 additional locations committed in the U.S. alone, with the first 16 U.S. locations already established in Michigan, Texas, and Louisiana. In 2020, PizzaForno was honored with the Restaurants Canada 2020 Innovation Award. To learn more about PizzaForno, visit https://www.pizzaforno.com/ . To inquire about the licensee opportunity, visit https://pizzaforno.com/licensing.

The 24/7 automated pizza oven business opportunity (PRNewsfoto/PizzaForno) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PizzaForno