Ascend Elements and Honda Reach Basic Agreement to Collaborate on Procurement of Recycled Lithium-ion Battery Materials in North America

Ascend Elements, a U.S.-based battery recycling and engineered materials company, today announced a basic agreement with Honda Motor Co., Ltd. to collaborate on stable procurement of recycled lithium-ion battery materials for Honda electric vehicles in North America. Use of recycled battery materials in new EV batteries can dramatically reduce the carbon footprint of electric vehicles.

Arata Ichinose, Operating Executive and Head of Business Development at Honda Motor Company, meets with Mike O'Kronley, CEO of Ascend Elements, in Westborough, Mass. The companies reached a basic agreement to collaborate on the stable supply of recycled lithium-ion battery materials for Honda electric vehicles in North America.

"Honda is aiming for 'zero environmental impact' by 2050 and sourcing recycled battery materials for its electric vehicles is a huge part of that," said Mike O'Kronley, CEO of Ascend Elements. "We're honored to continue our strategic relationship with Honda in North America."

Ascend Elements has recycled used lithium-ion batteries for American Honda Motor Co. since 2021. The new agreement is an important step toward creating a closed-loop supply chain for recycled battery materials – including lithium, nickel, and cobalt – leveraging the efficiencies and environmental benefits of Ascend Elements' patented Hydro-to-Cathode™ direct precursor synthesis process. Ascend Elements' commercial products include recycled lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as sustainable cathode precursor (pCAM) and cathode active materials (CAM) – all made from used lithium-ion batteries and gigafactory manufacturing scrap.

Several peer-reviewed studies have shown Ascend Elements' recycled battery materials can perform as well as virgin sources while reducing carbon emissions associated with mining.

Based in Westborough, Mass., Ascend Elements is the leading provider of sustainable, closed-loop battery material solutions. From EV battery recycling to commercial-scale production of lithium-ion battery precursor (pCAM) and cathode active materials (CAM), Ascend Elements is revolutionizing the production of sustainable lithium-ion battery materials. Its Hydro-to-Cathode™ direct precursor synthesis technology produces new CAM from spent lithium-ion cells more efficiently than traditional methods, resulting in improved economics and lowered GHG emissions. With fewer batteries going to landfill and a cleaner manufacturing process, Ascend Elements is taking the lithium-ion battery industry to a higher level of sustainability.

