Darling Ingredients Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Fiscal Year 2022 Highlights

  • Generated net income of $737.7 million, or $4.49 per GAAP diluted share
  • Delivered record combined adjusted EBITDA of $1.541 billion
  • Started up third renewable diesel plant, making Diamond Green Diesel North America's largest renewable diesel producer at 1.2 billion gallons a year
  • Grew global footprint with three strategic acquisitions, strengthening company's vertical integration for renewable diesel production
  • Record Food Segment results driven by growth of hydrolyzed collagen business
  • Repurchased $125.5 million of common stock

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) today reported net income of $156.6 million, or $0.96 per diluted share for fourth quarter 2022, compared to net income of $155.8 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, for fourth quarter 2021. The company also reported net sales of $1.8 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared with net sales of $1.3 billion for the same period a year ago.

For the 2022 fiscal year, Darling Ingredients reported net income of $737.7 million, or $4.49 per diluted share, as compared to $650.9 million, or $3.90 per diluted share for 2021. Net sales for fiscal year 2022 were $6.5 billion, as compared with net sales of $4.7 billion in 2021.

Combined adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2022 was $413.0 million, compared to $306.8 million for the same period in 2021. Fiscal year 2022 combined adjusted EBITDA was $1.541 billion, compared to $1.235 billion for full year 2021.

Diamond Green Diesel (DGD) sold a record 754 million gallons of renewable diesel for fiscal year 2022, at an average $1.18 EBITDA per gallon. DGD began operations at its Port Arthur, Texas, plant in the fourth quarter of 2022, bringing DGD's total renewable diesel capacity to 1.2 billion gallons per year. On Jan. 31, 2023, the company announced approval of a new sustainable aviation fuel project at Port Arthur, Texas.

"For the fifth consecutive year, Darling Ingredients has delivered superior earnings growth driven by our market presence, vertical integration and diverse, but synergistic segments," said Randall C. Stuewe, Darling Ingredients Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are well positioned to execute and integrate the investments we have made in our four growth areas: the core rendering business, collagen peptides, green energy in Europe and soon sustainable aviation fuel at Diamond Green Diesel. Our value proposition is simple, we eliminate waste from the meat industry and upcycle those products to their highest value. Darling is not just participating in the circular economy, we are the circular economy."

These acquisitions are key to our vertical integration, company strength and strong market position.

The company's significant business highlights in 2022 include:

  • Acquired Op de Beeck, a leading organic waste processing company in Belgium, growing the company's European green energy business;
  • Acquired Valley Proteins, strengthening the core business by adding 18 rendering plants in the southern, southeast and mid-Atlantic regions in the U.S.;
  • Entered into the rendering business in Brazil with the acquisition of FASA Group, adding 14 plants and 1.3 million metric tons of processing;
  • Started up DGD Port Arthur, Texas, plant, bringing the joint venture's renewable diesel production to 1.2 billion gallons per year;
  • Entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Gelnex in Brazil to grow the company's food business through increased collagen production;
  • Entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Miropasz, providing the company with access to additional poultry rendering in Poland, Europe's largest poultry provider; and
  • Signed onto the Science-Based Target initiative, continuing to set a high level for sustainability and advancing the company's 2050 net-zero goal.

Under the company's share repurchase program, the company repurchased approximately 336,000 shares of common stock during the fourth quarter of 2022 for a total of approximately $22.5 million, bringing the total common stock repurchased for 2022 to approximately 1.9 million shares for a total of approximately $125.5 million.

As of Dec. 31, 2022, Darling Ingredients had $127.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $1.3 billion available under its committed revolving credit agreement. Total debt outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2022, was $3.4 billion. The leverage ratio as measured by the company's bank covenant was 2.54X as of Dec. 31, 2022. Capital expenditures were $134.1 million for the fourth quarter and $391.3 million for fiscal year 2022.

The company expects continued growth, and sets guidance for fiscal year 2023 at $1.80-$1.85 billion combined adjusted EBITDA.

Segment Financial Tables (in thousands)








Feed Ingredients

Food Ingredients

Fuel Ingredients

Corporate

Total

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022






Net sales

$             1,216,073

$                387,733

$                164,277

$                        -

$             1,768,083

Cost of sales and operating expenses

950,778

294,417

134,093

-

1,379,288

Gross Margin

265,295

93,316

30,184

-

388,795







Loss (gain) on sale of assets

169

(117)

14

-

66

Selling, general and administrative expenses

73,736

28,073

3,769

16,142

121,720

Restructuring and asset impairment charges

-

21,109

-

-

21,109

Acquisition and integration costs

-

-

-

2,738

2,738

Depreciation and amortization

91,282

14,722

8,606

2,774

117,384

Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel

-

-

123,448

-

123,448

Segment operating income/(loss)

$                100,108

$                  29,529

$                141,243

$             (21,654)

$                249,226

Equity in net loss of other unconsolidated subsidiaries

(831)

-

-

-

(831)

Segment income/(loss)

$                   99,277

$                  29,529

$                141,243

$             (21,654)

$                248,395







Segment EBITDA

$                191,390

$                  65,360

$                  26,401

$             (16,142)

$                267,009

DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share)

-

-

145,984

-

145,984

Combined adjusted EBITDA

$                191,390

$                  65,360

$               172,385

$             (16,142)

$                412,993














Feed Ingredients

Food Ingredients

Fuel Ingredients

Corporate

Total

Three Months Ended January 1, 2022






Net sales

$                846,498

$                344,677

$                118,893

$                        -

$             1,310,068

Cost of sales and operating expenses

621,581

272,972

94,371

-

988,924

Gross Margin

224,917

71,705

24,522

-

321,144







Gain on sale of assets

(60)

(87)

(18)

-

(165)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

57,484

22,405

3,177

14,667

97,733

Acquisition and integration costs

-

-

-

1,396

1,396

Depreciation and amortization

56,538

15,263

6,222

2,782

80,805

Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel

-

-

69,663

-

69,663

Segment operating income/(loss)

$                110,955

$                  34,124

$                  84,804

$             (18,845)

$                211,038

Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries

1,554

-

-

-

1,554

Segment income/(loss)

$                112,509

$                  34,124

$                  84,804

$             (18,845)

$                212,592







Segment EBITDA

$                167,493

$                  49,387

$                  21,363

$             (14,667)

$                223,576

DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share)

-

-

83,192

-

83,192

Combined adjusted EBITDA

$                167,493

$                  49,387

$               104,555

$             (14,667)

$                306,768

Segment EBITDA consists of segment income (loss), less equity in net income/loss from unconsolidated subsidiaries, less equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel, plus depreciation and amortization, plus acquisition and integration costs, plus restructuring and asset impairment charges, plus Darling's share of DGD Adjusted EBITDA.

Segment Financial Tables (in thousands) continued








Feed Ingredients

Food Ingredients

Fuel Ingredients

Corporate

Total

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022






Net sales

$             4,539,000

$             1,459,630

$                533,574

$                        -

$             6,532,204

Cost of sales and operating expenses

3,473,506

1,102,250

426,853

-

5,002,609

Gross Margin

1,065,494

357,380

106,721

-

1,529,595







Gain on sale of assets

(3,426)

(1,008)

(60)

-

(4,494)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

258,781

101,681

13,690

62,456

436,608

Restructuring and asset impairment charges

8,557

21,109

-

-

29,666

Acquisition and integration costs

-

-

-

16,372

16,372

Depreciation and amortization

295,249

59,029

29,500

10,943

394,721

Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel

-

-

372,346

-

372,346

Segment operating income/(loss)

$                506,333

$                176,569

$                435,937

$             (89,771)

$             1,029,068

Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries

5,102

-

-

-

5,102

Segment income/(loss)

$                511,435

$                176,569

$                435,937

$             (89,771)

$             1,034,170







Segment EBITDA

$                810,139

$                256,707

$                  93,091

$             (62,456)

$             1,097,481

DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share)

-

-

443,487

-

443,487

Combined adjusted EBITDA

$                810,139

$                256,707

$               536,578

$             (62,456)

$             1,540,968














Feed Ingredients

Food Ingredients

Fuel Ingredients

Corporate

Total

Twelve Months Ended January 1, 2022






Net sales

$             3,039,500

$             1,271,629

$                430,240

$                        -

$             4,741,369

Cost of sales and operating expenses

2,206,248

979,232

313,905

-

3,499,385

Gross Margin

833,252

292,397

116,335

-

1,241,984







Gain on sale of assets

(550)

(88)

(320)

-

(958)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

220,078

97,555

16,999

56,906

391,538

Restructuring and asset impairment charges

-

-

778

-

778

Acquisition and integration costs

-

-

-

1,396

1,396

Depreciation and amortization

218,942

60,929

25,436

11,080

316,387

Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel

-

-

351,627

-

351,627

Segment operating income/(loss)

$                394,782

$                134,001

$                425,069

$             (69,382)

$                884,470

Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries

5,753

-

-

-

5,753

Segment income/(loss)

$                400,535

$                134,001

$                425,069

$             (69,382)

$                890,223







Segment EBITDA

$                613,724

$                194,930

$                  99,656

$             (56,906)

$                851,404

DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share)

-

-

383,419

-

383,419

Combined adjusted EBITDA

$                613,724

$                194,930

$               483,075

$             (56,906)

$             1,234,823

Segment EBITDA consists of segment income (loss), less equity in net income from unconsolidated subsidiaries, less equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel, plus depreciation and amortization, plus acquisition and integration costs, plus restructuring and asset impairment charges, plus Darling's share of DGD Adjusted EBITDA.

Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2022

(thousands)




December 31, 2022

January 1, 2022

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents


$                                  127,016

$                                    68,906

Restricted cash


315

166

Accounts receivable, net


676,573

469,092

Inventories


673,621

457,465

Prepaid expenses


85,665

53,711

Income taxes refundable


18,583

1,075

Other current assets


56,324

38,599

Total current assets


1,638,097

1,089,014





Property, plant and equipment, net


2,462,082

1,840,080

Intangible assets, net


865,122

397,801

Goodwill


1,970,377

1,219,116

Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries


1,926,395

1,349,247

Operating lease right-of-use assets


186,141

155,464

Other assets


136,268

66,795

Deferred income taxes


17,888

16,211



$                              9,202,370

$                              6,133,728

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Current portion of long-term debt


$                                    69,846

$                                    24,407

Accounts payable, principally trade


472,491

307,118

Income taxes payable


44,851

32,310

Current operating lease liabilities


49,232

38,168

Accrued Expenses


432,023

350,681

Total current liabilities


1,068,443

752,684

Long-term debt, net of current portion


3,314,969

1,438,974

Long-term operating lease liabilities


141,703

120,314

Other non-current liabilities


298,933

111,029

Deferred income taxes


481,832

362,942

Total liabilities


5,305,880

2,785,943

Commitments and contingencies




Stockholders' equity:




     Common stock, $0.01 par value;


1,736

1,717

Additional paid-in capital


1,660,084

1,627,816

     Treasury stock, at cost


(554,451)

(374,721)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(383,874)

(321,690)

Retained earnings


3,085,528

2,347,838

Total Darling's stockholders' equity


3,809,023

3,280,960

Noncontrolling interests


87,467

66,825

Total Stockholders' Equity


3,896,490

3,347,785



$                              9,202,370

$                              6,133,728


Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries


Consolidated Operating Results


For the Three-Month and Twelve-Month Periods Ended December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2022


(in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended





$ Change




$ Change



December 31,


January 1,


Favorable


December 31,


January 1,


Favorable



2022


2022


(Unfavorable)


2022


2022


(Unfavorable)

Net sales

$       1,768,083


$        1,310,068


$           458,015


$       6,532,204


$       4,741,369


$        1,790,835

Costs and expenses:













Cost of sales and operating expenses

1,379,288


988,924


(390,364)


5,002,609


3,499,385


(1,503,224)


(Gain) loss on sale of assets

66


(165)


(231)


(4,494)


(958)


3,536


Selling, general and administrative expenses

121,720


97,733


(23,987)


436,608


391,538


(45,070)


Restructuring and asset impairment charges

21,109


-


(21,109)


29,666


778


(28,888)


Acquisition and integration costs

2,738


1,396


(1,342)


16,372


1,396


(14,976)


Depreciation and amortization

117,384


80,805


(36,579)


394,721


316,387


(78,334)

Total costs and expenses

1,642,305


1,168,693


(473,612)


5,875,482


4,208,526


(1,666,956)


Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel

123,448


69,663


53,785


372,346


351,627


20,719

Operating income

249,226


211,038


38,188


1,029,068


884,470


144,598

Other expense:













Interest expense

(46,139)


(14,972)


(31,167)


(125,566)


(62,077)


(63,489)


Foreign currency losses

(5,272)


(900)


(4,372)


(11,277)


(2,199)


(9,078)


Other income (expense), net

242


(1,341)


1,583


(3,609)


(4,551)


942

Total other expense

(51,169)


(17,213)


(33,956)


(140,452)


(68,827)


(71,625)

Equity in net income (loss)












    of other unconsolidated subsidiaries

(831)


1,554


(2,385)


5,102


5,753


(651)

Income from operations before income taxes

197,226


195,379


1,847


893,718


821,396


72,322

Income tax expense

37,995


37,782


(213)


146,626


164,106


17,480

Net income

159,231


157,597


1,634


747,092


657,290


89,802

Net income attributable to













noncontrolling interests

(2,671)


(1,843)


(828)


(9,402)


(6,376)


(3,026)

Net income attributable to Darling

$          156,560


$           155,754


$                   806


$          737,690


$          650,914


$             86,776














Basic income per share:

$                0.98


$                 0.96


$                 0.02


$                4.58


$                4.01


$                 0.57

Diluted income per share:

$                0.96


$                 0.94


$                 0.02


$                4.49


$                3.90


$                 0.59














Number of diluted common shares:

163,504


166,267




164,121


167,096



Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries

   Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Twelve-Month Periods Ended December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2022

(in thousands)






Twelve Months Ended 





December 31,


January 1,

Cash flows from operating activities:

2022


2022


Net income


$     747,092


$  657,290


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization

394,721


316,387



Gain on sale of assets

(4,494)


(958)



Restructuring and asset impairment

29,666


138



Deferred taxes


46,734


96,812



Decrease in long-term pension liability

(7,037)


(4,742)



Stock-based compensation expense

25,005


21,837



Write-off deferred loan costs

-


1,130



Deferred loan cost amortization

4,984


4,038



Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel and other unconsolidated subsidiaries

(377,448)


(357,380)



Distributions of earnings from Diamond Green Diesel and other unconsolidated subsidiaries

95,546


4,611



Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:






     Accounts receivable

(56,543)


(79,954)



     Income taxes refundable/payable

(3,495)


18,826



     Inventories and prepaid expenses

(130,170)


(72,919)



     Accounts payable and accrued expenses

65,936


84,580



     Other


(16,758)


14,724




Net cash provided by operating activities

813,739


704,420

Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures


(391,309)


(274,126)


Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(1,772,437)


(2,059)


Investment in Diamond Green Diesel

(264,750)


(189,000)


Investment in other unconsolidated subsidiaries

-


(4,449)


Loan to Diamond Green Diesel

(50,000)


(25,000)


Loan repayment from Diamond Green Diesel

50,000


-


Gross proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and other assets

13,442


4,645


Payments related to routes and other intangibles

(1,492)


(274)




Net cash used in investing activities

(2,416,546)


(490,263)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from long-term debt

1,934,885


43,824


Payments on long-term debt

(63,078)


(142,133)


Borrowings from revolving credit facility

1,873,795


620,601


Payments on revolving credit facility

(1,897,280)


(515,424)


Net cash overdraft financing

24,069


(3,845)


Deferred loan costs


(16,780)


(3,809)


Issuance of common stock

-


50


Repurchase of common stock

(125,531)


(167,708)


Minimum withholding taxes paid on stock awards

(46,944)


(46,894)


Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(4,532)


(6,022)




Net cash provided/(used) in financing activities

1,678,604


(221,360)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash flows

5,299


(5,445)

Net increase / (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

81,096


(12,648)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

69,072


81,720

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$     150,168


$     69,072

Diamond Green Diesel Joint Venture 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets  

December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(in thousands)






December 31,


December  31,





2022


2021

Assets:







Total current assets


$        1,304,805


$           686,294


Property, plant and equipment, net


3,866,854


2,710,747


Other assets


61,665


51,514



Total assets


$        5,233,324


$       3,448,555








Liabilities and members' equity:






Total current portion of long term debt


$           217,066


$           165,092


Total other current liabilities


515,023


295,860


Total long term debt


774,783


344,309


Total other long term liabilities


17,249


17,531


Total members' equity


3,709,203


2,625,763



Total liabilities and members' equity


$        5,233,324


$       3,448,555

Diamond Green Diesel Joint Venture  

Operating Financial Results 

For the Three-Month and Twelve-Month Periods Ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 

(in thousands)





Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended






$ Change





$ Change




December 31,


December 31,


Favorable



December 31,


December 31,


Favorable

Revenues:

2022


2021


(Unfavorable)



2022


2021


(Unfavorable)


Operating revenues

$        1,594,552


$           936,940


$             657,612



$    5,501,166


$   2,342,332


$     3,158,834

Expenses:














Total costs and expenses less















depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

1,302,584


770,555


(532,029)



4,614,192


1,575,494


(3,038,698)


Depreciation, amortization and

36,054


23,653


(12,401)



125,656


58,326


(67,330)



accretion expense













Total costs and expenses

1,338,638


794,208


(544,430)



4,739,848


1,633,820


(3,106,028)


Operating income 

255,914


142,732


113,182



761,318


708,512


52,806

Other income

1,244


154


1,090



3,170


678


2,492

Interest and debt expense, net

(10,262)


(3,560)


(6,702)



(19,796)


(5,936)


(13,860)


Net income

$           246,896


$           139,326


$             107,570



$       744,692


$       703,254


$          41,438

Darling Ingredients Inc. reports Adjusted EBITDA results, which is a Non-GAAP financial measure, as a complement to results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) (for additional information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included later in this media release). The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to investors. Adjusted EBITDA, as the Company uses the term, is calculated below:

Reconciliation of Net Income to (Non-GAAP) Adjusted EBITDA and (Non-GAAP) Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA

For the Three-Month and Twelve-Month Periods Ended December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2022.




Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended

Adjusted EBITDA 

December 31,


January 1, 



December 31,


January 1, 

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

2022


2022



2022


2022











Net income attributable to Darling

$             156,560


$             155,754



$             737,690


$             650,914

Depreciation and amortization

117,384


80,805



394,721


316,387

Interest expense

46,139


14,972



125,566


62,077

Income tax expense

37,995


37,782



146,626


164,106

Restructuring and asset impairment charges

21,109


-



29,666


778

Acquisition and integration costs

2,738


1,396



16,372


1,396

Foreign currency losses

5,272


900



11,277


2,199

Other (income) expense, net

(242)


1,341



3,609


4,551

Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel

(123,448)


(69,663)



(372,346)


(351,627)

Equity in net (income) loss of other unconsolidated subsidiaries

831


(1,554)



(5,102)


(5,753)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

2,671


1,843



9,402


6,376


Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$             267,009


$             223,576



$          1,097,481


$             851,404

Foreign currency exchange impact 

18,134

(1)




59,715

(2)



 Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency (Non-GAAP)

$             285,143


$             223,576



$          1,157,196


$             851,404

DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share)

$             145,984


$                83,192



$             443,487


$             383,419











Darling plus Darling's share of DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA 

$             412,993


$             306,768



$          1,540,968


$          1,234,823











(1) The average rate assumption used in this calculation was the actual average rate for the three months ended

December 31, 2022 of €1.00:USD$1.02 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.74, as compared to the average rate for the three months ended

January 1, 2022 of  €1.00:USD$1.14 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.79, respectively.











(2) The average rate assumption used in this calculation was the actual average rate for the twelve months ended

December 31, 2022 of €1.00:USD$1.05 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.77, as compared to the average rate for the twelve months ended

January 1, 2022 of  €1.00:USD$1.18 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.80, respectively.

About Darling Ingredients  
Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is the largest publicly traded company turning edible by-products and food waste into sustainable products and a leading producer of renewable energy. Recognized as a sustainability leader, the company operates more than 260 facilities in 17 countries and repurposes approximately 15% of the world's meat industry waste streams into value-added products, such as green energy, renewable diesel, collagen, fertilizer, animal proteins and meals, and pet food ingredients. To learn more, visit darlingii.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Darling Ingredients Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (8 a.m. Central Time) on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.  To listen to the conference call, participants calling from within North America should dial 1-844-868-8847, international participants should dial 1-412-317-6593, and ask to be connected to the Darling Ingredients Inc. call. Please call approximately ten minutes before the start of the call to ensure that you are connected.

The call will also be available as a live audio webcast that can be accessed on the Company website at http://ir.darlingii.com. Beginning one hour after its completion, a replay of the call can be accessed through March 7, 2023, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. callers), 1-855-669-9658 (Canada) and 1-412-317-0088 (international callers).  The access code for the replay is 6860343.  The conference call will also be archived on the Company's website.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized accounting measurement under GAAP; it should not be considered as an alternative to net income, as a measure of operating results, or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity and is not intended to be a presentation in accordance with GAAP.  Adjusted EBITDA is presented here not as an alternative to net income, but rather as a measure of the Company's operating performance. Since EBITDA (generally, net income plus interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is not calculated identically by all companies, this presentation may not be comparable to EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA presentations disclosed by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated in this presentation and represents, for any relevant period, net income/(loss) plus depreciation and amortization, goodwill and long-lived asset impairment, interest expense, income tax provision, other income/(expense) and equity in net (income)/loss of unconsolidated subsidiaries. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating the Company's operating performance compared to that of other companies in its industry because the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA generally eliminates the effects of financing, income taxes and certain non-cash and other items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency is not a recognized accounting measurement under GAAP. The Company evaluates the impact of foreign currency on its adjusted EBITDA. DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's share) is not reflected in the Adjusted EBITDA or the Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency (Non-GAAP).

The Company's management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure to evaluate performance and for other discretionary purposes. In addition to the foregoing, management also uses or will use Adjusted EBITDA to measure compliance with certain financial covenants under the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities, 6.0% Notes, 5.25% Notes and 3.625% Notes that were outstanding at December 31, 2022. However, the amounts shown in this presentation for Adjusted EBITDA differ from the amounts calculated under similarly titled definitions in the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities, 6.0% Notes, 5.25% Notes and 3.625% Notes, as those definitions permit further adjustments to reflect certain other non-recurring costs, non-cash charges and cash dividends from the DGD Joint Venture. Additionally, the Company evaluates the impact of foreign exchange impact on operating cash flow, which is defined as segment operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization.

Information reconciling forward-looking combined adjusted EBITDA to net income is unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort. The Company is not able to provide reconciliations of combined adjusted EBITDA to net income because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as the impact of volatile commodity prices on the Company's operations, impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations, depreciation and amortization and the provision for income taxes. Preparation of such reconciliations for Darling Ingredients Inc. and the Company's joint venture, Diamond Green Diesel, would require a forward-looking balance sheet, statement of operations and statement of cash flows, prepared in accordance with GAAP for each entity, and such forward-looking financial statements are unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort. The Company provides a range for its combined adjusted EBITDA outlook that it believes will be achieved; however, it cannot accurately predict all the components of the combined adjusted EBITDA calculation.

EBITDA per gallon is not a recognized accounting measurement under GAAP; it should not be considered as an alternative to net income or equity in income of Diamond Green Diesel, as a measure of operating results, or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity and is not intended to be a presentation in accordance with GAAP.  EBITDA per gallon is presented here not as an alternative to net income or equity in income of Diamond Green Diesel, but rather as a measure of Diamond Green Diesel's operating performance. Since EBITDA per gallon (generally, net income plus interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization divided by total gallons sold) is not calculated identically by all companies, this presentation may not be comparable to EBITDA per gallon presentations disclosed by other companies. Management believes that EBITDA per gallon is useful in evaluating Diamond Green Diesel's operating performance compared to that of other companies in its industry because the calculation of EBITDA per gallon generally eliminates the effects of financing, income taxes and certain non-cash and other items presented on a per gallon basis that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This media release contains "forward-looking" statements regarding the business operations and prospects of Darling Ingredients Inc. and industry factors affecting it. These statements are identified by words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "guidance," "could," "may," "will," "should," "planned," "potential," "continue," "momentum," and other words referring to events that may occur in the future.  These statements reflect Darling Ingredient's current view of future events and are based on its assessment of, and are subject to, a variety of risks and uncertainties beyond its control, each of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.  These factors include, among others, existing and unknown future limitations on the ability of the Company's direct and indirect subsidiaries to make their cash flow available to the Company for payments on the Company's indebtedness or other purposes; global demands for bio-fuels and grain and oilseed commodities, which have exhibited volatility, and can impact the cost of feed for cattle, hogs and poultry, thus affecting available rendering feedstock and selling prices for the Company's products; reductions in raw material volumes available to the Company due to weak margins in the meat production industry as a result of higher feed costs, reduced consumer demand or other factors, reduced volume from food service establishments, or otherwise; reduced demand for animal feed; reduced finished product prices, including a decline in fat and used cooking oil finished product prices; changes to worldwide government policies relating to renewable fuels and greenhouse gas("GHG") emissions that adversely affect programs like the U.S. government's renewable fuel standard, low carbon fuel standards ("LCFS") and tax credits for biofuels both in the United States and abroad; possible product recall resulting from developments relating to the discovery of unauthorized adulterations to food or food additives; the occurrence of 2009 H1N1 flu (initially known as "Swine Flu"), Highly pathogenic strains of avian influenza (collectively known as "Bird Flu"), severe acute respiratory syndrome ("SARS"), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (or "BSE"), porcine epidemic diarrhea ("PED") or other diseases associated with animal origin in the United States or elsewhere, such as the outbreak of African Swine Fever ("ASF") in China and elsewhere; the occurrence of pandemics, epidemics or disease outbreaks, such as the current COVID-19 outbreak; unanticipated costs and/or reductions in raw material volumes related to the Company's compliance with the existing or unforeseen new U.S. or foreign (including, without limitation, China) regulations (including new or modified animal feed, Bird Flu, SARS, PED, BSE, ASF or similar or unanticipated regulations) affecting the industries in which the Company operates or its value added products; risks associated with the DGD Joint Venture, including possible unanticipated operating disruptions, a decline in margins on the products produced by the DGD Joint Venture, and issues relating to the announced SAF upgrade project; failure to close on strategic acquisitions; risks and uncertainties relating to international sales and operations, including imposition of tariffs, quotas, trade barriers and other trade protections imposed by foreign countries; difficulties or a significant disruption in our information systems or failure to implement new systems and software successfully,  risks relating to possible third party claims of intellectual property infringement; increased contributions to the Company's pension and benefit plans, including multiemployer and employer-sponsored defined benefit pension plans as required by legislation, regulation or other applicable U.S. or foreign law or resulting from a U.S. mass withdrawal event; bad debt write-offs; loss of or failure to obtain necessary permits and registrations; continued or escalated conflict in the Middle East, North Korea, Ukraine or elsewhere; uncertainty regarding the exit of the U.K. from the European Union; and/or unfavorable export or import markets. These factors, coupled with volatile prices for natural gas and diesel fuel, inflation rates, climate conditions, currency exchange fluctuations, general performance of the U.S. and global economies, disturbances in world financial, credit, commodities and stock markets, and any decline in consumer confidence and discretionary spending, including the inability of consumers and companies to obtain credit due to lack of liquidity in the financial markets, among others, could cause actual results to vary materially from the forward looking statements included in this release or negatively impact the Company's results of operations. Among other things, future profitability may be affected by the Company's ability to grow its business, which faces competition from companies that may have substantially greater resources than the Company. The Company's announced share repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and purchases of shares under the program are subject to market conditions and other factors, which are likely to change from time to time. Other risks and uncertainties regarding Darling Ingredients Inc., its business and the industries in which it operates are referenced from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Darling Ingredients Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

