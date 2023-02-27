EmpiRx Health Welcomes Danny Sanchez as President

Industry's only value-based PBM surpasses $1 billion in savings for its clients

MONTVALE, N.J., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EmpiRx Health is pleased to announce the addition of healthcare industry veteran Danny Sanchez to its leadership team as President. His appointment reflects EmpiRx Health's impressive growth trajectory and comes on the heels of reaching several significant business and financial milestones. In his role, Sanchez is responsible for furthering EmpiRx Health's position as a driver of transformative change in pharmacy benefits and healthcare services.

EmpiRx Health adds healthcare industry veteran Danny Sanchez to its leadership team as President.

"EmpiRx Health stands alone as the industry's only value-based PBM. Our model shatters the misconception that cost savings must come at the expense of quality care," said EmpiRx Health CEO Karthik Ganesh. "We've proven that it's possible to put patients first on the path to phenomenal business success. In less than 9 years, we've saved our clients more than $1 billion—unequivocal proof that an approach that prioritizes both financial and health outcomes is the gold standard of pharmacy care."

EmpiRx Health is a category creator, redefining the traditionally volume-oriented healthcare benefits model through its value-based approach. By embracing a practical Population Health Management model that places pharmacists at the center of patient care teams, EmpiRx Health optimizes both patient health and financial outcomes. On average, new clients see a 15% reduction in per member per month costs (PMPM) and sustained savings year-over-year.

Ganesh added, "As we continue to grow, we remain obsessively committed to our core values. As a healthcare organization, it's imperative that we cultivate diversity within our organization because it better equips us to personalize care and service. Danny is an exceptional leader whose career-spanning commitment to improving health outcomes aligns perfectly with our business model and culture, and his background reflects our organizational values. We're thrilled about his addition to our leadership team."

Sanchez brings more than 20 years of healthcare experience to EmpiRx Health. He has spent most of his career in leadership roles at Omnicell Corporation, which provides innovative pharmacy and medication management solutions for healthcare professionals and health systems. In his most recent role, Sanchez served as senior vice president and general manager at EnlivenHealth, an Omnicell business unit that builds digital technology solutions that empower retail pharmacies and health plans to measurably improve patient engagement and communications.

"My decision to join EmpiRx Health was an easy one. This is an exciting opportunity to improve the health of populations and patients nationwide by driving innovation in the benefits space," said Sanchez. "EmpiRx Health has built a business model unlike any other in the industry, and it's thriving organically on the strength of that model. I look forward to leveraging my experience to deliver even greater healthcare value for our partners and members, and to enable our continued growth."

About EmpiRx Health

EmpiRx Health is redefining healthcare by proving it is possible to control drug spend while improving health outcomes. Driven to fundamentally change the industry, EmpiRx Health is the most clinically advanced and only value-based pharmacy benefits manager (PBM). Founded in 2014, the company's growth is fueled by the highly unique, client-aligned nature of its value proposition – a pay-for-performance financial model with guaranteed savings, the industry's first client-tailored population health management solution, and an unparalleled high-touch service experience resulting in industry-best client retention rates. EmpiRx Health has been recognized as a BenefitsPRO Luminary, Fortune and Great Place to Work's Best Workplaces in Health Care, The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®, and as an Inc 5000: Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for three consecutive years.

