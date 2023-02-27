NEW CLEAR BACKPLATES FOR STEAM DECK NOW AVAILABLE

JSAUX releases a free set of 3D models to create new accessories for ModCase

HONG KONG, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronics brand JSAUX officially released their long-awaited translucent backplates for Steam Deck (PC0106), now available on their website in purple, green, blue, and red. The release of the Crystal backplate, one of the JSAUX community's favorite models, will be announced at a later date as a part of a special event.

CLEAR BACKPLATES

COLOR UP THE GAMING DAYS

Following the great success of its first backplate, JSAUX is releasing new versions in five different colors and the same semi-transparent style as users' favorite classic handhelds. These lightweight backplates (about 126g.) are made of ABS plastic, polycarbonate, and aluminum alloy, and have a unique dimension of 150mm (L) x 117mm (W) x 32mm (H).

All kits feature three replacement sets for the handheld's rear buttons in different heights (original, lower, and higher), plus a collection of tools to help users install the backplate easily:

x10 Anti-static finger gloves

x1 Screwdriver

x1 Disassemble stick

x1 Thermal paste (already attached to the backplate)

x4 Original buttons

x4 Higher buttons

x4 Lower buttons

x10 Backplate screws

x16 Button screws

Each set has a price of $29.99 , but customers who purchased the brown model will be able to get it at $19.99 with the promo code 'PC0106'.

FREE 3D MODELS TO CREATE NEW ACCESSORIES

In their first try to bridge the gap between the company and the modding community, JSAUX is now releasing a set of 3D models to design and print adapters for ModCase . It will help users to have a larger amount of gadgets compatible with their accessory. This kit is free to download from the product sheet on JSAUX's official website. It includes design data for:

A Deckmate adapter .

A wall mount .

A VESA-styled mount .

A universal adapter .

A TF card slot for microSD cards.

An hard disk adapter to replace the ModCase kickstand.

