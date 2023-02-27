SELECTIVE CROWNS 4th ANNUAL COLLEGE INSURANCE COMPETITION WINNER

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of North Carolina at Charlotte's team of insurance-minded students won Selective Insurance's 2023 College Competition, an annual program for aspiring insurance professionals.

During the month-long challenge, eight teams from universities nationwide operated simulated insurance agencies. The Indiana State University team placed second, and the Illinois State University team came in third place.

"Selective's College Competition provides students with enriching, hands-on experience that gives real-world insight into a potential insurance career," said Robert Redden, Vice President, Distribution Strategy and Insurance Learning Services, Selective. "Each team proved they understand the complexities of running a profitable insurance agency, making thoughtful business decisions, and managing financial solvency with help from Selective-appointed insurance agency mentors. These students are the next generation of bright insurance industry leaders."

Selective gives a monetary donation to the top three team's chapters of Gamma Iota Sigma, an international, professional fraternity that promotes, encourages, and sustains student interest in insurance, risk management, and actuarial science professions.

About Selective's College Competition

Selective's College Competition assembles student teams that obtain valuable insurance career-building experience and networking opportunities. Industry experts from Selective and independent insurance agencies mentor them. The Competition takes place in February, during Insurance Careers Month, which celebrates and highlights the fulfilling and diverse careers available in insurance. During the Competition, each team operates a simulated insurance agency. The students leverage their education and experiences to make informed business decisions about building market share, developing products and services, growing profit, promoting their firm, and contending with competitors.

Teams in Selective's 2023 College Competition (and their mentors) included: Appalachian State University (Granite Insurance/ECM Solutions), Gallaudet University (Barnes-Bollinger Insurance Services), Illinois State University (The Horton Group), Indiana State University (Gibson Insurance), Le Moyne College (NBT Insurance Agency), Middle Tennessee State University (Palmer & Wallace), Temple University (Hardenbergh Insurance Group), and The University of North Carolina at Charlotte (ECM Solutions).

About Selective Insurance

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIGI) is a holding company for 10 property and casualty insurance companies rated "A+" (Superior) by AM Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective has been honored and awarded for its unique position as a leading insurance group and employer of choice, including listing in the Fortune 1000 and three consecutive years as a certified Great Place to Work®. For more information about Selective, visit www.Selective.com.

