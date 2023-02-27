TRAFIX ACQUIRES ITS EXPANDING PRODUCTS AND SERVICES IN CANADA

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TRAFiX LLC (www.trafix.com), a Fintech Company, has agreed to the acquisition of Integrated Transaction Systems Ltd. and ITS Online Ltd. (ITS), a provider of trading applications, connectivity and smart order routing to the Canadian capital markets Industry.

The integration of TRAFiX and ITS products and services will make available robust trading solutions and connectivity to the Canadian capital markets. Through the Canadian introduction of TRAFiX's leading edge OMS, EMS and FIX routing applications, the combined entities will provide cost effective, seamless integrated access to Canada, United States and EMEA markets. As ITS integrates into the TRAFiX ecosystem and works to expand the TRAFiX reach within Canada, ITS will continue to support its current products and clients.

"We are very excited to be adding the ITS team and their applications into TRAFiX and our industry-leading suite of products and services," Michael Ottrando, Global Head of Sales at TRAFiX. "This acquisition further emphasizes TRAFiX's continued mission of providing the global Financial Services Industry with best-of-breed FinTech solutions."

Stephen Plut, Managing Director ITS, "I'm excited about the future product offerings that will come from the synergies of the TRAFiX acquisition of ITS. Being associated with a client-focused organization like TRAFiX is a great opportunity for me and the ITS team. I and my coworkers look forward to becoming a part of the team that TRAFiX has put together."

Walter Fitzgerald CEO TRAFiX, "This transaction allows us to continue to execute our strategic plan for global expansion and show our commitment to the Canadian Markets. All of us at TRAFiX look forward to working with the Team at ITS."

About TRAFiX:

TRAFiX is a broker neutral FinTech company providing innovative global Order & Execution Management solutions, real-time FIX connectivity and normalized API interfaces to address the functional and regulatory requirements of the Financial Services Industry. Our scalable offering has been specifically designed to utilize the latest enhancements in software development and enterprise architecture to resolve the growing challenges faced by today's trading community. Currently supporting electronic global equity, option and complex option trading, our open architecture allows for the ongoing addition of asset classes. The TRAFiX team has decades of experience and is singularly focused on designing superior applications that integrate within our customer's technology ecosystem and lowers the total cost of ownership.

About ITS:

Integrated Transaction Systems Ltd and ITS Online Ltd (ITS) are providers of software, connectivity, services and consulting to the Canadian trading industry since 1998. ITS launched the first production Canadian Smart Order Router (SOR) in 2007 when multimarket trading was introduced to Canada. Over its 25 years in the industry, ITS has provided cutting edge technology and services to many of the largest trading organization in Canada and continues to expand its client offerings.

