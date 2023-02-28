Airthereal Introduces New Electric Kitchen Composter with 90% Reduction in Food Waste

Families Can Recycle Food Scraps Instead of Throwing in the Garbage

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airthereal is excited to announce its first kitchen composter, the Revive Electric Kitchen Composter . This product aims to help customers avoid food waste, food loss, and help the environment by reducing greenhouse gas emissions from landfills.

This product aims to help customers avoid food waste, food loss, and overall environmentally-friendly.

The at-home composter is sleek with multiple eco-friendly features that helps consumers not just with their own personal composting, but also to comply with new policies in various states focusing on reducing food waste and loss.

The Revive Electric Kitchen Composter is the latest addition to Airthereal's home appliance line. It's a great complement to the existing range of eco-friendly air purifiers, electric water heaters, and dehumidifiers; providing customers with more sustainable and efficient ways to improve their home environment.

Airthereal is a brand committed to helping people focus on their home health and wellness. Since 2018, Airthereal's mission has been to improve indoor air quality around the world, with products including air purifiers, ozone generators, water heaters and other home-focused items. For more information, visit www.airthereal.com .

