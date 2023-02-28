COLORCREATIVE DEBUTS FIND YOUR PEOPLE PROGRAM FOR EMERGING DIVERSE CREATORS

Program Supported by American Express, Canva, Pop Culture Collaborative, and UTA, Opens New Opportunities for Underrepresented Creators Through Training, Resources, Mentorship, and More

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, management and production company, ColorCreative announced the launch of its latest project dedicated to supporting diverse creators, the Find Your People Program. The first-ever Find Your People Party, a networking event for talented creators to connect with others in their field launched in 2020. ColorCreative's launch of the Find Your People Program extends the event's massive success in deepening community impact with the support of partners American Express , Canva , Pop Culture Collaborative , and UTA .

ColorCreative is dedicated to uplifting a diverse array of next generation, multi-hyphenate creators – contributing towards the company's overarching mission to transform a wide array of industries through new, innovative creative content. Find Your People is a one-of-a-kind catalyst program that provides training, resources, mentorship, and guidance for up-and-coming filmmakers and the skilled professionals who help them bring their ideas to life. The initiative will focus on seven key disciplines: writer, director, producer, cinematographer, editor, production designer, and costume designer.

"ColorCreative's goal is to support historically underrepresented creators because they are our future," said Talitha Watkins, President at ColorCreative. "The Find Your People Program furthers our legacy as we establish the next generation of creators who will tell impactful stories that represent their communities."

Over the course of the program, each discipline will receive industry specific training and come together to form a production team. Each production team will work to write a script, prep for production, and sharpen their professional development and business skills. At the end of the program, creators will pitch to a green light committee for funding to produce a short film.

"It's thrilling to design a program focused on helping the next generation of diverse filmmakers and aspiring department heads find their people," said Carolina Groppa, Executive in Charge of Production at ColorCreative. "In doing so, participants can walk away with a highly visible calling card, leadership skills, and more importantly, having built a network of peers to help them get to the next level of their career."

Partners will support the Find Your People Program in a diverse range of unique ways including: mentorship given by senior leaders and executives at UTA in addition to space for workshops and an industry showcase at their Beverly Hills headquarters, a Canva Pro subscription and design workshops as official tools for participants to create submissions and deliverables throughout the program, and business consultation services provided by American Express.

The program kicks off in the spring. Applications are now officially open at colorcreative.co/fypp .

The deadline to apply is March 28, 2023, and the cohorts will be announced at a later date.

About ColorCreative

Formed in 2014 by Issa Rae and Deniese Davis, ColorCreative is black owned and female led management and first class production company dedicated to championing diverse creators and producing inclusive stories across film, television and digital platforms.

About American Express

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress , instagram.com/americanexpress , linkedin.com/company/american-express , twitter.com/americanexpress , and youtube.com/americanexpress .

About Canva

Launched in 2013, Canva is a free online visual communications and collaboration platform which offers a simple drag-and-drop user interface and a vast range of templates to its 100 million monthly active users. Canva features a variety of design and creative tools to build a wide-range of visually compelling content including presentations, documents, websites, social media graphics and apparel. The company hosts a huge library of fonts, stock photography, illustrations, video footage, and audio clips, so anyone can take an idea and create something beautiful.

About The Pop Culture Collaborative

The Pop Culture Collaborative organizes and deploys financial and other resources to support the pop culture narrative change field—led by and centering Black and Indigenous peoples, people of color, immigrant and refugees, and Muslim peoples, especially those who are women, queer, trans, non binary, and/or disabled—to transform narrative oceans and build narrative power at scale.

About UTA

UTA unites ideas, opportunities and talent. The company represents some of the world's most iconic, barrier-breaking artists, creators and changemakers—from actors, athletes and musicians to writers, gamers and digital influencers. One of the most influential companies in global entertainment, UTA's business spans talent representation, content production, as well as strategic advisory and marketing work with some of the world's biggest brands. Affiliated companies include Digital Brand Architects, Klutch Sports Group and MediaLink. UTA is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Nashville, New York and London. More information can be found at unitedtalent.com .

