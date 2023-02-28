Simpli.fi to Acquire Contextual and Native Demand-Side Platform, Bidtellect

Combination to broaden Simpli.fi's omnichannel advertising platform, adding powerful contextual and native capabilities to Simpli.fi's strengths in CTV, mobile, and display advertising

FT. WORTH, Texas, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Simpli.fi, the advertising automation platform for agencies, brands, and media companies, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Bidtellect , a leading contextual and native demand-side platform (DSP).

(PRNewsfoto/Simpli.fi) (PRNewswire)

The acquisition accelerates Simpli.fi's ability to execute and scale performance for contextual and native campaigns, leveraging Bidtellect's proprietary suite of contextual capabilities including targeting, optimization, and addressability to complement alternative ID solutions. Bidtellect's technology stack will enhance Simpli.fi's advertising automation platform and accelerate new native and contextual product development for the company.

Simpli.fi's acquisition of Bidtellect extends the company's product offerings and roadmap, while providing existing Bidtellect customers access to Simpli.fi's best-in-class programmatic solutions including CTV, mobile, and display, as well as omnichannel managed services and workflow software. Simpli.fi's platform has grown to execute over 140,000 campaigns for over 30,000 advertisers each month. Even more, with the accelerating growth of CTV advertising, Simpli.fi served more than 47,000 CTV campaigns for over 12,000 advertisers in 2022 alone. The integration of the companies' solutions will increase scalability, efficiency, and profitability for clients.

As a highly automated demand-side platform, Simpli.fi has long enabled advertisers of all sizes to operate more effectively and efficiently. Similarly, Bidtellect's robust contextual targeting suite combines the industry's best third-party contextual integrations with its proprietary contextual targeting solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Bidtellect team as we continue to enhance and scale our advertising automation platform. From industry-leading brand safety technology, premium supply quality, superior contextual capabilities, and proprietary bid factoring and optimization technology, Bidtellect consistently outperforms competitors, and will bring immediate value to our clients," said Frost Prioleau, CEO of Simpli.fi. "Our team is excited about this integration as we continue to scale in 2023 and beyond."

"We are very excited to join Simpli.fi, a recognized leader in the DSP space. This will allow us to bring new capabilities and services like advanced CTV advertising, precision programmatic targeting, and advertising automation to our clients," said Lon Otremba, CEO of Bidtellect. "As I've come to know the team at Simpli.fi, I'm also convinced there's a clear culture fit, shared vision, and a tremendous growth opportunity for our employees to join forces with a larger-scale organization, where together we can all create the next generation of digital advertising solutions."

For more information about Simpli.fi's platform and capabilities, please visit https://simpli.fi/ .

For more information about Bidtellect and capabilities, please visit https://bidtellect.com/ .

About Simpli.fi

Simpli.fi is the leading advertising automation platform that provides workflow software and programmatic advertising solutions to over 2,000 agencies, advertisers, and media buying organizations. Our solutions enable our customers to perform more effectively and efficiently, and maximize ROI on their advertising spend across CTV, mobile, display, and other media types. Our platform delivers performance on budgets of all sizes, executing over 140,000 campaigns for 30,000 advertisers in a typical month. Simpli.fi's investors include leading private equity firms Blackstone and GTCR.

About Bidtellect

Bidtellect is a performance-driven DSP that delivers ads that work. Founded in 2014 with roots in native, Bidtellect built its platform on context-driven technology and optimization down to the placement level, ensuring performance outcomes and readiness for the cookieless future, while offering deep campaign insights across a wide range of KPIs for brand, agency, and trading desk partners. Bidtellect consistently outperforms competitors in nearly every head-to-head performance test, and now offers carbon reduction and CTV solutions with our powerful context-driven technology.

Media Contact:

simpli.fi@allisonpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Simpli.fi