Virtana Brings Proactive Hybrid Cloud Management and Monitoring With Capacity Planning Solution

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtana, a leading provider of AI-driven solutions for hybrid cloud management and monitoring, continues to evolve the infrastructure performance management (IPM) capabilities of Virtana Platform, with a focus on proactive enterprise IT management. Through Virtana's Capacity Planning solution, companies get access to real-time data for highly accurate and reliable forecasts – bringing resource efficiency and better purchase and expansion planning to both on-premises and cloud infrastructure.

As cloud costs continue to soar for both compute and storage, many companies find it hard to understand and control their IT bills. Research found that 82% of organizations with workloads running in the public cloud have incurred "unnecessary" cloud costs. The need for future forecasting and resource efficiency has never been more urgent. Virtana Platform's historical data collection shows long-term capacity usage trends so that customers can get reliable insights into seasonal usage, trends over time, speed-to-capacity thresholds, and more.

One of the top three US global telecommunications providers has been using Virtana's Capacity Planning solution for the past two years. With it, they can see how much capacity is available on the floor, allocated, in use, and can view compression ratios. From this data, they are able to make assessments month over month on capacity thresholds and whether they need to expand.

"We had a fire drill one day and needed to see capacity across our environment with host data included ASAP," said the Head of IT for this key global telecommunications provider. "With Virtana's capabilities, we were able to get access to the needed cross-view of host data within hours, showing all of our arrays, where we have them allocated to each host, and how much each is using. This rapid turnaround and useful insight is the reason we continue to work with Virtana for our capacity planning and IPM needs."

Business results of Virtana Platform's Capacity Planning solution:

Better purchase and expansion planning - resource efficiency allows customers to understand future spending needs

Problem avoidance and increased availability - running out of capacity can severely impact business performance

Proactive troubleshooting - depth of observability and monitoring allows customers to be proactive versus reactive

"Virtana Platform's (VP) capacity planning tool keeps you from overrunning budget and ensures you have capacity when you need it," said Jon Cyr, VP of Product at Virtana. "You'll never be surprised by on-prem or cloud costs again. With VP's capacity planning, you can set alarms to know critical points of failure before they occur - for example, you can be made aware six months in advance of the problem that at your current growth rate, you'll run out of storage in six months."

Companies can try Virtana's Infrastructure Performance Management (IPM) and Capacity Planning solution for 30 days at no cost at: virtana.com/IPM-try-and-buy

About Virtana

Virtana provides a multi-cloud insights platform to simplify the performance, optimization, movement, and monitoring of workloads across public, private, hybrid cloud, and on-premises environments. The cloud-agnostic SaaS Virtana Platform allows enterprises to efficiently monitor their infrastructure, optimize their costs, and right size workloads across their hybrid cloud infrastructure for performance, capacity, and cost—most customers see 25% cloud cost savings or more within the first 10 days of use. Get a free 14-day trial of Virtana's Cost Management solution at virtana.com/CCM-free-trial

Virtana was named Coolest Cloud Company by CRN, Top Cloud Leader Reducing Public Cloud Costs by Business Insider, Best Company Culture by Comparably, and a Customer First company by Gartner.

