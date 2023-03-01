Corium Pharma Solutions Names Suzanne Hinchliffe as Chief People Officer

Appointment of Experienced HR Executive Suzanne Hinchcliffe to Chief People Officer Continues Buildout of Experienced Leadership Team

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corium Pharma Solutions, Inc. (CPSI), a leading, full-service contract development and manufacturing organization specializing in novel drug delivery technologies for prescription drug and consumer products including transdermal modalities, has named Suzanne Hincliffe as Chief People Officer. This announcement follows the recent appointments of several industry veterans to CPSI, Mark Sirgo as Chief Executive Officer, Ernie De Paloantonio as Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Ostrander as Chief Business Officer and Dr. Niraj Vasisht as Chief Technology Officer.

Suzanne brings more than 20 years of strategic and innovative human resources experience including talent management and extensive compensation and benefits in private and publicly traded companies. Before CPSI, she was the Director of Human Resources at InteliChart, a medical technology company that provides a market-leading, patient-engagement platform. Prior to IntelliChart, Suzanne held several positions of increasing responsibility in the human resources department at Truist (formerly BB&T), one of the largest financial services holding companies in the U.S. Prior to Truist, she was Human Resources and Communications Manager at DESA International, Inc., a former manufacturer of gas heating products and specialty power tools with operations in Kentucky, Tennessee, and California.

As Chief People Officer, Suzanne will manage all aspects of human resources including talent acquisition; total rewards; performance; payroll; and HR operations, compliance, and risk.

"We welcome Suzanne, who brings more than two decades of human resources experience to our rapidly growing contract development and manufacturing business . Suzanne will build upon a solid foundation in supporting our employees that will allow for continued growth in 2023 and beyond. She will play an important role along with the rest of the leadership team and myself, to execute our long-term strategy ," said Mark Sirgo, CEO of CPSI, in making the announcement.

Founded in 1995 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Corium Pharma Solutions has maintained longstanding partnerships with multinational Fortune 500 companies and pharmaceutical businesses alike. CPSI currently manufactures a variety of over the counter and prescription products, including Proctor & Gamble Co's (NYSE: PG) entire Crest Whitestrips franchise, Agile Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AGRX) Twirla®, and Corium, LLC's ("Corium") ADLARITY®, a once-weekly, transdermal donepezil patch.

About Corium Pharma Solutions

Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Corium Pharma Solutions is a leading, full-service contract development and manufacturing organization specializing in novel drug and consumer product delivery technologies. With a track record spanning nearly 30 years, the company offers end-to-end solutions to its partners, from formulation and product development work, through commercial-scale manufacturing and packaging. The company's success is enabled by its state-of-the-art facilities, highly tenured operational leadership, and proprietary drug delivery technologies, CORPLEX™ and MICROCOR®. Corium Pharma Solutions is jointly owned by B-FLEXION and Webster Equity Partners. Prior to the CPSI transaction with Webster Equity Partners in October 2022, Gurnet Point Capital, an affiliate of B-Flexion, led the original investment in Corium Pharma Solutions through a take-private transaction in October 2018.

About Gurnet Point Capital & B-FLEXION

Gurnet Point Capital, an affiliate of B-FLEXION, is a leading healthcare fund that invests in de-risked life sciences companies. Gurnet Point primarily focuses on businesses that have high growth potential in the late product development and commercialization stages of their evolution. These companies become partners not just because of their capacity to generate economic value, but also because of their potential to deliver social impact. Gurnet Point's team of highly experienced industry executives works closely with its portfolio companies, with an active approach driving operational transformation and outsized returns.

B-FLEXION is a private, entrepreneurial investment firm, partnering with sophisticated capital to meet the shared goal of delivering exceptional value over the generations, while also contributing positively to society. The company oversees growth-oriented operating businesses and asset managers, always with an 'active owner' philosophy. B-FLEXION invests across a wide range of industries, including healthcare. Gurnet Point Capital, an affiliate of B-FLEXION, leads B-FLEXION's de-risked life sciences investment strategy.

About Webster Equity Partners

Founded in 2003, Webster is a private equity firm that focuses on high impact growth strategies that seek to deliver optimal outcomes for our investors, portfolio companies and the communities that we serve. Our mission is to deliver superior returns to our partners through the investment in and development of purpose driven patient-centric healthcare organizations dedicated to providing best of class clinical care and service to their patients. https://websterequitypartners.com/

