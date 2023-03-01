Jolly Pets to Launch New Fill'n Treat Product on National Peanut Butter Lovers Day and to the Trade at Global Pet Expo March 22-24

First consumable from the innovative pet products company is an all-natural pumpkin peanut butter dog treat

-BOOTH 4005 NORTH/SOUTH BUILDING-

ORLANDO, Fla., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jolly Pets, a manufacturer of pet products made in the U.S. and a subsidiary of Tenth Avenue Holdings (TAH) LLC, is launching its first all-natural consumable product, Fill'n Treat on March 1, National Peanut Butter Lovers Day. It will be introduced to the trade at Global Pet Expo, Orange County Convention Center North / South Building, Booth 4005, March 22-24. Charlie Rosse, chief executive officer of Jolly Pets, made the announcement.

Louisa Casto, head of marketing at Jolly Pets said, "Our vision is not just to make a dog toy; it's to make a quality toy that will enrich your pet's life. In addition to our latest products --- the Jolly Dipper and Tree Tugger that was launched last year --- we will be debuting a delicious dog treat even pet owners will want to eat! Now we not only have interactive toys to make your dog happy but yummy treats, as well."

The Jolly Pets team spent over a year testing hundreds of formulations. Crafted from just three all natural ingredients --- roasted peanuts, ethically sourced palm oil, ground pumpkin powder --- Fill'n Treat is designed with a handy no-mess spout for easy stuffing and delicious treating fun. The treat is made in the U.S., enriched with real, all-natural pumpkin for healthy digestion, gluten-free. It has no preservatives, artificial flavors, or colors, and no added sugar, salt, high fructose corn syrup or xylitol.

"The talented team at Jolly Pets worked diligently to insure they had a 100% all natural product for their first-ever dog treat. That purposeful attention to excellence continues to exemplify the passion they have for focusing on the health and happiness of your pet," said Rosse.

The 5-ounce Fill'n Treat has Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $7.99 and the 1-ounce Fill'n Treat has MSRP of $1.99. It is available for purchase at JollyPets.com, beginning today. Please contact sales@jollypets.com for wholesale information or visit www.jollypets.com.

Global Pet Expo, presented by the American Pet Products Association (APPA) and Pet Industry Distributors Association (PIDA), is the pet industry's premier event featuring the newest, most innovative pet products on the market today.

About Jolly Pets: Founded in 1994 in Northeast Ohio, Jolly Pets manufactures dog toys for all breeds and sizes. Its focus has always been on the happiness and health of your pet. It is the umbrella company for Kitty Kasas and Horsemen's Pride. Its philanthropic arm, Jolly Rescues, works with shelters all over the country to help promote their adoptable dogs, provide them with supplies, and raise awareness about the importance of adopting shelter dogs. The product line is available in brick-and-mortar stores that include Tractor Supply Company, Petco, Pet Supplies Plus, PetSmart; and online at Amazon, Chewy, and more. For further information, visit www.JollyPets.com.

Tenth Avenue Holdings, LLC (TAH) is a privately held, diversified holding company that operates and invests in privately and publicly held businesses. It is the parent company of Tenth Avenue Commerce, LLC (TAC). TAH was founded in 2008 to combine the founders' close friendships with a shared desire to build an entity with enduring value. The company's passion is for long-term value creation rooted in relationships with founders and operators. TAH's current portfolio of private holdings and brands includes Big Barker, Bronx Brewery, Brook and York, Caulipower, E- Garderobe, EQL by Kerrits, Eve's Addiction, FaceVase, fromyouflowers.com, H.Bloom, Horsemen's Pride, Jolly Pets, Kerrits, Kitty Kasas, Lula's Garden, Oughton, PackIt, sendflowers.com, The Gift Basket Store, Tusco Products, Under Your Skin. For more information about Tenth Avenue Holdings, visit www.tenave.com.

