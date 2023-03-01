Optiv Announces SXSW Cyber House Featuring Cyber Experts and Defense Industry Leaders

Events Include Live Panel Discussions on Critical Infrastructure, Navigating Hyper-connection and Security Risks Within the Metaverse

AUSTIN, Texas, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optiv, the cyber advisory and solutions leader, will host the Optiv Cyber House as part of its presence at this year's SXSW. The two-day activation will feature expert panel discussions on the important issues regarding cybersecurity as well the constantly evolving threat landscape.

(PRNewsfoto/Optiv Security) (PRNewswire)

Optiv's Cyber House will take over Shakespeare's Pub (314 E 6th St.) March 12-13, offering engaging and insightful programming with a robust lineup of live panels featuring industry leaders and cyber experts from the public and private sectors. Sponsored panels include discussions on security risks within the Metaverse, commercial and Federal protection of critical infrastructure, and predictions about the future of our connected world.

Programming details, panel descriptions, speaker bios and more are available at: https://go.optiv.com/OptivSXSW.html.

Optiv will host a cyber lounge where visitors can engage with subject matter experts from the cyber industry and glean insights into their toughest cyber challenges. There will also be an interactive holographic experience and networking throughout the day. The Cyber House programming includes:

March 12

The Optiv Cyber Lounge: Front Bar, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Engage in conversations with cyber subject matter experts.

Official SXSW Panel — Rise of the Metaverse: A Web3 Wild West: Main Stage, 1-2 p.m.

Emily Herrick , co-founder, FoolProof Labs; and John Tsangaris , technical manager, threat, Optiv.

Official SXSW Panel — Power Up: Keeping Critical Infrastructure Safe: Main Stage, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Sean Tufts , OT/IoT practice director, Optiv; Dr. Alyse Taylor-Anyikire, senior policy advisor and engineer, U.S. DOE; the Honorable Patrick J. Murphy , former under secretary, U.S. Army; and Steve Granda , cybersecurity researcher, National Renewable Energy Lab.

March 13

Official SXSW Panel — 2050: Thriving in the Age of Hyper-Connection: Main Stage, 4-5 p.m.

Kevin Lynch , CEO, Optiv; Dave DeWalt , founder and managing director, NightDragon; retired Army Maj. Gen. Barbara Fast ; and retired Lt. Gen. Ed Cardon , founding partner and co-CEO, Touchstone Futures.

For the latest news and updates from Optiv, visit https://www.optiv.com/newsroom/.

Follow Optiv

Twitter: www.twitter.com/optiv

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/optiv-inc

Facebook: www.facebook.com/optivinc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/OptivInc

Blog: https://www.optiv.com/explore-optiv-insights/blog

Optiv Security: Secure greatness.TM

Optiv is the cyber advisory and solutions leader, delivering strategic and technical expertise to nearly 6,000 companies across every major industry. We partner with organizations to advise, deploy and operate complete cybersecurity programs from strategy and managed security services to risk, integration and technology solutions. With clients at the center of our unmatched ecosystem of people, products, partners and programs, we accelerate business progress like no other company can. At Optiv, we manage cyber risk so you can secure your full potential. For more information, visit www.optiv.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Optiv Security Inc.