CoinDesk x Fahad Karim Drop Multi-Year, Multi-Tiered NFT Pass Package to Consensus

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CoinDesk , the most powerful and trusted name in crypto media, is releasing an exclusive NFT collection that act as passes for its premiere Web3 festival, Consensus . CoinDesk teamed up with Fahad Karim , ArtblocksEngine, TokenProof, and Passage Protocol to bring holders the exclusive and layered multi-year ticket collectible to Consensus2023 and beyond. Minted at 1.5E, holders will start by receiving a unique generative art piece by artist Fahad Karim and grants holders 3-years of pro-pass access to Consensus and also be eligible to participate in a robust multi-tiered holder rewards system that unfolds year after year. The Multi-Year, Multi-tiered NFT pass is available to mint at: https://www.coindesk.com/consensusnft /





This year's Consensus will be held in Austin, TX, from April 26-28. Over 20,000 attendees from 112 countries and more than 500 thought leader speakers came to Consensus last year. This year's event includes three days of content across 10+ stages and workshops covering crypto, blockchain, Web3, the metaverse, AI, and after-programming networking events, parties, live music, and experiential activations.



Sam Ewen, Head of CoinDesk Studios, said, "Over the past few months, we have been dedicated to developing an opportunity reward system for Consensus 2023 attendees to engage in the conference in a way that delivers long-term value. We set out to find ways to enhance the in-person experience and turn loyal attendees into participants in a more dynamic experience holder that also creates unique engagement opportunities and rewards those that have helped us build Consensus into the premiere event in Blockchain and Web3 throughout the year. We're excited to announce Microcosms, an event experience x artist collectible and rewards system that creates value and opportunity for those looking to push the on-chain experiences into new realms. "

Holders will receive the following:

Fahad Karim with a 3-year reveal A unique generative art piece by Art Blocks curate artistwith a 3-year reveal

Pro Pass to Consensus 2023, 2024, and 2025 (min value: $3,600 )

Multi-tiered holder rewards system (benefits ranging from $25 to $19,000 in value)

Exclusive rewards which include a speaking slot on stage, a booth on the show floor, Ledger Stax and Infinite Objects devices, meetings with Web3 investors Derek Edwards , Andrew Steinwold and Mags, and many others

Exclusive IRL rewards redeemable at Consensus

CoinDesk selected generative art as the artistic expression for the Consensus Multi-Year, Multi-Tiered NFT Ticket to celebrate art's origins on the blockchain. It pays homage to the longstanding history of generative art that has adapted and evolved over the past few decades to fuel the movement of art, technology, and innovation in the modern, digital world of NFTs.

About Consensus: The iconic crypto and blockchain event of the year since 2015, Consensus has gathered all sides of the crypto industry as it has grown from a clique of visionary founders to encompass every aspect of mainstream society. Curated and produced by CoinDesk , the most influential platform for media, events, data, and indices, Consensus is the only event showcasing and celebrating all sides of the blockchain industry - Payments, NFTs, Web3, DeFi, Regulation, Investing, and the Metaverse - and their wide-reaching effect on commerce, culture, and communities. Consensus invites developers, creators, policymakers, executives, and academics from various projects to come together for the most influential event of the year.

About CoinDesk: CoinDesk is the most influential, trusted platform for a growing global community engaged in transforming the financial system and the emerging crypto economy. Founded in May 2013, the CoinDesk Media platform provides millions of consumers interested in cryptocurrency assets and blockchain technology with news and insights , podcasts , live-streaming TV shows , and research reports . CoinDesk Indices are the industry standard for institutional single and multi-asset benchmarks for crypto assets. The flagship CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX) has been in operation continuously since 2014.

