Industry-Leader Rimports LLC, Debuts Fusion Brand at 2023 Inspired Home Show

PROVO, UTAH, March 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rimports LLC, the industry leader in scented wax melts and other home fragrance categories, is proud to announce the new flagship brand, Fusion. Making its debut at this week's Inspired Home Show (IHS) at the McCormick Place in Chicago (S3643), the Fusion line includes a unique assortment of scented wax melts and warmers, 100% pure essential oils and diffusers, LED candles and more that will captivate customers with on-trend scents and styles while adding value to retailers' shelves.

Following 15 years of manufacturing affordable yet premium products under a variety of well-known brand names including ScentSationals and Oak & Rye, Rimports has accumulated over 70% market share and is showcasing that expertise with their most innovative brand yet. As a unifying umbrella brand seasoned with demonstrated e-commerce experience, Fusion offers retailers the advantage of a comprehensive assortment of fragrance, décor and lighting products at an approachable price point thanks to the economies of scale in both manufacturing and marketing.

"We are thrilled to elevate our portfolio by utilizing the extensive knowledge Rimports' has amassed to a new tier of retailers and set them up for success with their customers. From a deep understanding what's driving consumer demand and the scents they'll be looking for, to the team's robust database of sales information, Fusion's wide range of products are trend-forward and sure to become a great source of sales for our retailer partners," explains Alan Farrell, President of Rimports.

Fusion Candles Light Up the Show

Playing a leading role in any home fragrance offering, Fusion is introducing an exciting assortment of highly fragranced and decorative jar candles at The Inspired Home Show. With sales data showing that both candles and scented wax melts comprise a sizable portion of overall home fragrance sales volumes, the addition of jar candles to Fusion's lineup means a more balanced offering for retailers.

"Not only was Rimports the first manufacturer of scented wax and warmers to launch at brick-and-mortar retail, but scented wax melts have been the foundation of our product lines for many years. Now with jar candles in the Fusion catalog, retailers can capture their fair share of both segments while allowing customers to have a one-stop-shop to all their home fragrance needs from one trusted manufacturer," continues Farrell.

Sharing a booth with their sister brand, Sterno, the new Fusion brand and product collection is available for preview at booth S3643. Retailers and buyers interested in learning more are invited to visit the booth or schedule a meeting with the team by contacting Dale Weathers, Rimports Sr. VP of Sales & Marketing, dweathers@rimports.com.

About Rimports

Rimports was founded in 2008 in Provo, Utah. In the past 15 years, we've created and currently manage a portfolio of multiple brands with a continual flow of innovative wax warmers and inspiring scented wax cubes, essential oils and diffusers, Scent Charm oils and decorative devices, LED candles, lanterns, and outdoor lighting products that are world-class. We supply 47 retailers across the United States as well as in Canada and the United Kingdom. Our brands have unique styles and designs; they include ScentSationals, Oak & Rye, Fusion, Candle Impressions, Mirage and AmbiEscents. All of our fragrance products are designed by our internal team and proudly produced in the United States at our Provo, Utah factory. Our Spanish Fork, Utah Distribution Center maintains inventory of imported items for efficient domestic distribution.

