Heffernan Insurance Brokers Hires Philip Mortimer as Chief Financial Officer

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Insurance Brokers, one of the largest full-service, independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States, announced that Philip Mortimer has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer.

Heffernan Insurance Brokers logo (PRNewsFoto/Heffernan Insurance Brokers) (PRNewswire)

Phil began his public accounting career in Dublin, Ireland and held finance roles across various European entities. In 2019, he relocated to San Francisco where he took on the role of Director of Internal Audit, and later added data analytics to his responsibilities. Phil comes to Heffernan Insurance Brokers with extensive financial background that includes public accounting, internal audit, and business process and transformation.

"I am grateful and excited to be part of Heffernan Insurance Brokers," said Philip Mortimer, CFO of Heffernan Insurance Brokers. "I look forward to assisting with the growth of the business while maintaining the amazing culture we have here."

"We're excited to have Phil on our team," said F. Michael Heffernan, CEO of Heffernan Insurance Brokers. "We look forward to his insight and ideas as we continue to execute on Heffernan Group's growth strategy."

About Heffernan Insurance Brokers

Heffernan Insurance Brokers, formed in 1988, is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States. Heffernan provides insurance and financial services products to a range of businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., Heffernan has offices in San Francisco, Petaluma, San Jose, San Mateo, Truckee, Bakersfield, Woodland Hills, Cypress, Los Angeles and Irvine, CA; Reno, NV; Phoenix, AZ; Albuquerque, NM; Portland, OR; Seattle, WA; St. Louis, MO; Philadelphia, PA; and London UK.

Employee-owned, Heffernan Insurance Brokers was named the Top Mid-Sized Broker in the United States to work for in 2009 by Business Insurance Magazine. The firm has been among the Top Greater Bay Area Philanthropists since 2003.

For more information, visit www.heffins.com. License #0564249

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Heffernan Insurance Brokers