Lebron James' infamous "Cramp Game" jersey worn during Game 1 of the 2014 NBA Finals will be sold at Infinite Auctions!

MESA, Ariz., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Here is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of history from one of the most controversial and memorable moments in NBA history. This fiery red road jersey was worn by Lebron James during the second half of Game 1 against the San Antonio Spurs, also known as the "Cramp Game". This was a pivotal moment in Lebron's journey to basketball immortality, as he put forth an impressive performance with 25 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals, while shooting an impressive 3 out of 5 from long range. However, due to a mysterious malfunction of the stadium's air conditioning system, temperatures inside the AT&T center rose above 90 degrees, posing an insurmountable obstacle for Lebron. Consequently, he was forced to leave the game with 7:31 remaining in the fourth quarter due to severe muscle cramping.

LeBron James Game Worn 2014 NBA Finals Jersey at Infinite Auctions (PRNewswire)

Despite his valiant effort, the Spurs went on a 30-9 run with Lebron on the sidelines and stole the show in the final minutes of the game. But the story doesn't end there. Lebron showed true determination and grit by returning with 3:59 left in the game for one final play, finishing with a powerful driving layup, before signaling to come out immediately after and limping to the bench before having to be carried off by his teammates. This moment encapsulates the true warrior spirit of Lebron James and solidified his status as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

This one-of-a-kind jersey is adorned with the NBA Finals logo on the front chest and comes complete with official documents of authenticity from the NBA/Meigray group and Upper Deck, providing assurance of its authenticity and provenance. The unique signature and inscription of "Lebron James vs Spurs 6/5/14 GM 1 4th Straight Finals" adds an extra layer of exclusivity to this iconic masterpiece.

At Infinite Auctions, CEO Marshall Perkins III is thrilled to offer collectors the chance to own a piece of NBA history with this iconic Lebron James jersey. This jersey represents not only a pivotal moment in Lebron's journey to basketball immortality but also a moment that will forever be etched in NBA history.

Don't miss your chance to own a piece of NBA history and be a part of the legacy of Lebron James. Get ready to bid on this iconic jersey from one of the most memorable and controversial moments in NBA history, and elevate your collection to the next level! The online-only auction, begins on Sunday, March 26th at noon EST and ends on Sunday, April 9th, at 9pm EST at Infinite Auctions.

About Infinite Auctions LLC.

Infinite Auctions provides an online platform for memorabilia collectors and professional athletes to consign and sell high valued collectibles in a secure online auction format. Infinite Auctions specializes in the auctioning and private sale of game-worn sports memorabilia.

About Medical Care Technologies, Inc.

Medical Care Technologies, Inc. seeks to capitalize on the fast-growing memorabilia and collectibles market by consolidating companies in the collectibles space and acquiring high value collectible assets. (OTC PINK:MDCE)

