BAHA MAR ANNOUNCES "BAHA MAR SMASH" CELEBRITY TENNIS FUNDRAISER BENEFITING THE BAHA MAR FOUNDATION

NASSAU, The Bahamas, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baha Mar , the Bahamas' leading luxury resort today announced the Baha Mar Smash – a celebrity tennis tournament and fundraiser in partnership with Brand Innovators. Announced live from the 19th Annual Desert Smash in Indian Wells, CA, Baha Mar Smash, previously known as Baha Mar Cup, will take place December 8-11, 2023. In its fourth year, the tournament will continue to benefit the Baha Mar Resort Foundation and the Mark Knowles Children's Tennis Initiative.

"Partnering with Brand Innovators, who have nearly two decades of experience producing one of the largest celebrity fundraising events in North America, will be instrumental in taking Baha Mar Smash to new heights," said Graeme Davis, President, Baha Mar. "We are ecstatic to have collaborators that can assist us with raising funds to support Bahamian youth and the Mark Knowles Children's Tennis Initiative."

Built on the three pillars of Community, Culture and Conservation, the Baha Mar Resort Foundation reflects the brand's deep commitment to building a strong future for The Bahamas. The Baha Mar Resort Foundation first partnered with the Mark Knowles Children's Tennis Initiative in 2019 to host the inaugural Baha Mar Tennis Cup, to support the local youth tennis community, enhance public tennis facilities, and provide opportunity for at-risk children. Past tournaments have featured an impressive roster of tennis pros, including Andy Roddick, Mark Knowles, Milos Raonic, Victoria Azarenka, Jessica Pegula, Cliff Drysdale and James Blake, and have raised more than $174,000.

Baha Mar Smash will take place at The Baha Mar Racquet Club, which features nine state-of-the-art tennis courts, with six professional hard courts, two Har-Tru clay courts, and the only grass court in the Caribbean. The tennis program is directed by Cliff Drysdale Tennis, a worldwide leader in services and instruction for tennis enthusiasts of all ages.

For more information on tickets and participating in Baha Mar Smash, please visit www.bahamar.com. Follow Baha Mar @BahaMarResorts on Instagram , Facebook and TikTok .

About Baha Mar

Baha Mar is a master planned integrated resort development situated on 1,000 acres overlooking the world's famous Cable Beach. The white sand beach destination includes three global brand operators – Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood – over 2,300 rooms and more than 45 restaurants and lounges, the largest casino in the Caribbean, a state-of-the-art convention center, Royal Blue Golf Course, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus signature course, a brand new $200 million Baha Bay luxury water park, the Caribbean's first and only flagship ESPA spa, and over 30 luxury retail outlets. Baha Mar is a breathtaking location with dynamic programming, activities, and guest offerings in one of the most beautiful places in the world – The Bahamas. For more information and reservations, visit www.bahamar.com .

About Mark Knowles

Mark Knowles is a former World #1 in doubles. He has won all four majors in doubles. Winning the men's doubles titles at the Australian Open, French Open, U.S. Open and the mixed doubles title at Wimbledon. He has contested 13 Grand Slam finals overall. He was ranked World #1 between 2002 and 2004. He is a 5-time Olympian and has coached top ten players Mardy Fish, Milos Raonic & Jack Sock. Since 2013, Knowles has worked on-air for Tennis Channel, providing in-match commentary, courtside interviews and tournament analysis.

