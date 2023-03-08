BEST Inc. Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

The Board Has Authorized a Share Repurchase Program

HANGZHOU, China, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China and Southeast Asia, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. The Company also announced that its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program, under which the Company may repurchase up to US$20 million worth of its outstanding American Depositary Shares over the next 12 months.

Johnny Chou, Founder, Chairman and CEO of BEST, commented, "2022 was a challenging year. The COVID-19 pandemic and its related controls seriously impacted general economy, and was particularly hard for the logistic industry. However, under such severe challenges, we prevailed. In the fourth quarter of 2022, both BEST Freight and BEST Supply Chain Management have significantly improved their gross margins and narrowed their losses. At the same time, BEST Global began to show promising operating trends.

After lifting of COVID pandemic-related controls, we have seen a rapid recovery in general economy and our multiple business lines. We are confident to deliver a strong growth and financial results in 2023. In addition, our Board has authorized an up-to-$20M share repurchase program."

"During 2022, Best Freight focused heavily on digital transformation, cost reductions and quality improvement. As a result, our operating efficiency and service quality have significantly improved. In the fourth quarter, Freight's gross margin grew by 10.4 percentage points and its net loss was narrowed by 69.3% year over year."

"For BEST Supply Chain Management, its strong technical know-how and superb service capabilities helped us weather the storm. Despite COVID-related restrictions throughout the year, BEST Supply Chain Management went above and beyond to make sure we provided our customers with top quality service. As a result, we were rewarded with additional business. Supply Chain Management has added 64 new key account customers in the second half of 2022 and its distribution volume and revenue increased in the fourth quarter by 82.1% and 2.7%, respectively, and gross margin increased to 4.4%, from negative 1.9%, year over year."

"For BEST Global, with the lifting of COVID-related controls, we quickly adjusted our strategy, and realigned our organization in response to the evolving Southeast Asia market. We greatly elevated our organization's capabilities, widening our network coverage and significantly improved our service quality. We also expanded our coverage of small- and medium-sized enterprise customers and the revenue contribution from those customers grew by 13 percentage points to 40.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with the first quarter of 2022. In addition, we are accelerating our B2B2C and cross border business to provide additional product offerings. We believe this strategic direction will usher in Global's fast recovery and prompt growth for a much improved gross margin and better cash flow in 2023."

"We finished 2022 with a much more resilient, streamlined business infrastructure and improved operating efficiency. Our strengths in technology, domestic and global supply chain management as well as logistics services place us in a strong position to deliver a strong profitable growth in 2023 and beyond." concluded Mr. Chou.

Gloria Fan, BEST's Chief Financial Officer, added, "While our revenue for the fourth quarter was dampened by the COVID-19 pandemic, the cost control measures we enacted significantly narrowed our Group non-GAAP net loss by 52.4% year over year. We are actively managing our cash and our balance sheet remains healthy. At the end of 2022, we had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB3.2 billion, after we used RMB1.4 billion during 2022 to repurchase our Convertible Senior Notes due 2024. Our overarching goal is to achieve ongoing sustainable and profitable growth. In 2023, we expect Freight and Supply Chain Management to become profitable in the second quarter and generate positive cash flow and profitable growth throughout the year, and BEST Global to see profitability in certain countries."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ([1])

For the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022: ([2])

Revenue was RMB1,981.4 million ( US$287.3 million ), compared with RMB2,724.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the wind-down of the BEST UCargo business line and lower Freight and Global volume. Revenue generated from UCargo was approximately RMB952,000 ( US$0.1 million ), compared with RMB350 million in the same quarter of 2021.

Gross Loss was RMB58.5 million ( US$8.5 million ), compared with RMB228.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease in gross loss was primarily due to improved gross margin from BEST Freight and BEST Supply Chain business lines. Gross Loss Margin was 3.0% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with a Gross Loss Margin of 8.4% in the same period of 2021.

Net Loss from continuing operations was RMB365.8 million ( US$53.0 million ), compared with RMB734.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations ([3] ) ([4]) was RMB338.0 million ( US$49.0 million ), compared with RMB710.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Diluted loss per ADS ([5]) from continuing operations was RMB4.49 (US$0.65) , compared with RMB9.07 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS (3)(4) from continuing operations was RMB4.13 (US$0.60) , compared with RMB8.77 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

EBITDA([6]) from continuing operations was negative RMB324.7 million ( US$47.1million ), compared with negative RMB658.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA(6) from continuing operations was negative RMB296.9 million ( US$43.0 million ), compared with negative RMB635.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

For the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022:

Revenue was RMB7,744.1 million ( US$1,122.8 million ), compared with RMB11,425.8 million in 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the wind-down of the BEST UCargo business line and lower Freight and Global volume. Revenue generated from UCargo was approximately RMB36.0 million ( US$5.2 million ), compared with RMB2,809.1 million in 2021.

Gross Loss was RMB263.6 million ( US$38.2 million ), compared with RMB199.4 million in 2021. The increase in gross loss was primarily due to lower parcel volume from BEST Global business line. G ross Loss Margin was 3.4%, compared with a Gross Loss Margin of 1.7% in 2021.

Net Loss from continuing operations was RMB1,464.8 million ( US$212.4 million ), compared with RMB1,263.9 million in 2021. Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations ([7] ) ([8]) was RMB1,380.4 million ( US$200.1 million ), compared with RMB1,214.8 million in 2021.

Diluted loss per ADS ([9]) from continuing operations was RMB18.17 (US$2.63) , compared with a loss of RMB15.61 in 2021. Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS (3)(4) from continuing operations was RMB17.09 (US$2.48) , compared with a loss of RMB14.98 in 2021.

EBITDA([10]) from continuing operations was negative RMB1,266.2 million ( US$183.6 million ), compared with negative RMB976.2 million in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA(6) from continuing operations was negative RMB1,181.8 million ( US$171.3 million ), compared with negative RMB927.2 million in 2021.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS([11])

BEST Freight – In the fourth quarter of 2022, Freight's volume decreased by 7.6% year over year, and revenue decreased by 32.0% year over year to approximately RMB1.3 billion. The decrease in Freight revenue was primarily due to the wind-down of UCargo business unit. The Company remained focused on developing its e-commerce related business, which contributed 21.2% of total volume in the fourth quarter of 2022. Freight's gross margin was negative 1.3%, representing a 10.4 percentage points improvement from the same period of 2021 as we continued to reduce operating expenses and improve efficiency. For the full year of 2022, Freight's volume decreased by 6.1% year over year to 8.7 million tonnes.

BEST UCargo's operations and financial results are now consolidated with BEST Freight.

BEST Supply Chain Management – In the fourth quarter of 2022, total revenue for Supply Chain Management increased by 2.7% to RMB500.6 million year over year, and gross margin improved by 6.3 percentage points to 4.4%, narrowing Supply Chain Management's net loss by RMB60.4 million, or 81.3%. Its distribution volume increased by 82.1% in the fourth quarter, while the total number of orders fulfilled by Cloud OFCs decreased by 15.6% year over year. For the full year of 2022, the distribution volume increased by 53.6% year over year, while the total number of orders fulfilled by Cloud OFCs decreased by 16.6%. BEST Supply Chain Management's gross margin for 2022 improved by 2.1 percentage points to 6.1%.

BEST Global – The market in Southeast Asia remained challenging in the fourth quarter of 2022. In the wake of relaxed COVID-19 pandemic control measures in the region, there was a shift in consumer consumption activities from online to offline, which negatively impacted the e-commerce logistics industry. As a result, Global's parcel volume decreased by 41.8% year over year to 25.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full year of 2022, Global's parcel volume decreased by 19.1% year over year to 121.6 million.

Others

As part of its Strategic Refocusing Program, the Company substantially completed its wind down of the Capital business line in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Key Operational Metrics



Three Months Ended % Change YOY

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31, 2022

2021 vs

2020

2022 vs

2021









Freight Volume (Tonne in '000) 2,623

2,408 2,226

(8.2 %)

(7.6 %) Global Parcel Volume in

Southeast Asia (in '000) 27,891

43,707

25,421

56.7 %

(41.8 %)

























Fiscal Year Ended % Change YoY

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31, 2022

2021 vs

2020

2022 vs

2021









Freight Volume (Tonne in '000) 8,392 9,218 8,659

9.8 % (6.1 %) Global Parcel Volume in

Southeast Asia (in '000) 73,585

150,392

121,637

104.4 %

(19.1 %)

FINANCIAL RESULTS ([12])

For the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022:

Revenue

The following table sets forth a breakdown of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.

Table 1 – Breakdown of Revenue by Business Segment







Three Months Ended



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022



(In '000, except for %) RMB % of

Revenue

RMB US$ % of

Revenue

% Change

YOY Total Freight 1,854,018 68.1 %

1,261,196 182,856 63.7 %

-32.0 % -Freight 1,503,995 55.3 %

1,260,244 182,718 63.6 %

-16.2 % -Legacy UCargo 350,023 12.8 %

952 138 0.1 %

-99.7 % Supply Chain

Management 487,337 17.9 %

500,602 72,580 25.3 %

2.7 % Global 330,564 12.1 %

195,680 28,371 9.9 %

-40.8 % Others([13]) 52,935 1.9 %

23,917 3,468 1.1 %

-54.8 % Total Revenue 2,724,854 100.0 %

1,981,395 287,275 100.0 %

-27.3 %

Freight Service Revenue was RMB1,261.2 million ( US$182.9 million ) for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with RMB1,854.0 million in the same period last year, of which, RMB952,000 and RMB350.0 million were from the legacy UCargo business line, respectively. Freight service revenue, excluding the legacy UCargo business, decreased by 16.2% year over year, primarily due to lower volume and decrease in average selling price per tonne.

Supply Chain Management Service Revenue increased by 2.7% year over year to RMB500.6 million ( US$72.6 million ) for the fourth quarter of 2022 from RMB487.3 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to newly signed customers with high unit economics, and improved service capability.

Global Service Revenue decreased by 40.8% year over year to RMB195.7 million ( US$28.4 million ) for the fourth quarter of 2022 from RMB330.6 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to decreased parcel volume.

Cost of Revenue

The following table sets forth a breakdown of cost of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.

Table 2 – Breakdown of Cost of Revenue by Business Segment



Three Months Ended

% of Revenue

Change YOY

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

(In '000, except for %) RMB % of

Revenue

RMB US$ % of

Revenue

Freight (2,070,840) 111.7 %

(1,277,026) (185,151) 101.3 %

-10.4 % Supply Chain

Management (496,353) 101.9 %

(478,511) (69,378) 95.6 %

-6.3 % Global (346,392) 104.8 %

(264,014) (38,278) 134.9 %

30.1 % Others (39,679) 75.0 %

(20,321) (2,946) 85.0 %

10.0 % Total Cost of Revenue (2,953,264) 108.4 %

(2,039,872) (295,753) 103.0 %

-5.4 %

Cost of Revenue for Freight was RMB1,277.0 million ( US$185.2 million ), or 101.3% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2022. The 10.4% year-over-year decrease in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was mainly due to improved operating efficiency and effective cost control measures.

Cost of Revenue for Supply Chain Management was RMB478.5 million ( US$69.4 million ), or 95.6% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2022. The 6.3% year-over-year decrease in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was primarily due to effective cost control measures and customer structure optimization.

Cost of Revenue for Global was RMB264.0 million ( US$38.3 million ), or 134.9% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2022. The 30.1% year-over-year increase in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was primarily due to lower parcel volume.

Cost of Revenue for Others was RMB20.3 million ( US$2.9 million ), or 85.0% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a 10.0% year-over-year increase.

Gross loss was RMB58.5 million (US$8.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with a gross loss of RMB228.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021; Gross Margin was negative 3.0%, compared with negative 8.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Operating Expenses

Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") Expenses were RMB263.4 million (US$38.2 million), or 13.3% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with RMB354.8 million, or 13.0% of revenue in the same quarter of 2021. The decrease in the SG&A expenses was primarily due to reduced employee headcount.

Research and Development Expenses were RMB29.2 million (US$4.2 million), or 1.5% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with RMB50.3 million, or 1.8% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to reduced employee headcount.

Share-based Compensation ("SBC") Expenses included in the cost and expense items above were RMB15.6 million (US$2.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with RMB23.7 million in the same period of 2021. Of the total SBC expenses, RMB0.08 million (US$0.01 million) was allocated to cost of revenue, RMB0.7 million (US$0.1 million) was allocated to selling expenses, RMB13.6 million (US$2.0 million) was allocated to general and administrative expenses, and RMB1.2 million (US$0.2 million) was allocated to research and development expenses.

Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations

Net Loss from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB365.8 million (US$53.0 million), compared with RMB734.1 million in the same period of 2021. Excluding SBC expenses and fair value change of equity investments, Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB338.0 million (US$49.0 million), compared with RMB710.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Diluted loss per ADS and Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS from continuing operations

Diluted loss per ADS from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB4.49 (US$0.65), compared with a loss of RMB9.07 in the same period of 2021. Excluding SBC expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and fair value change of equity investments, Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB4.13 (US$0.60), compared with a loss of RMB8.77 in the fourth quarter of 2021. A reconciliation of non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS to diluted loss per ADS is included at the end of this results announcement.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2022 was negative RMB296.9 million (US$43.0 million), compared with negative RMB635.2 million in the same period of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2022 was negative 15.0%, compared with negative 23.3% in the same period of 2021.

Capital Expenditures ("CAPEX")

CAPEX was RMB11.1 million (US$1.6 million) or 0.6% of total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with CAPEX of RMB20.6 million, or 0.8% of total revenue in the same period of 2021.

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term Investments

As of December 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB3.2 billion (US$464.5 million), compared with RMB5.5 billion as of December 31, 2021. In 2022, the Company bought back approximately US$200 million (RMB1.4 billion) aggregate principal amount of its existing Convertible Senior Notes due 2024.

For the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022:

Revenue

The following table sets forth a breakdown of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.

Table 3 – Breakdown of Revenue by Business Segment







Fiscal Year Ended



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022



(In '000, except for %) RMB % of

Revenue

RMB US$ % of

Revenue

% Change

YoY Total Freight 8,244,435 72.2 %

4,888,278 708,734 63.2 %

-40.7 % -Freight 5,435,354 47.6 %

4,852,299 703,518 62.8 %

-10.7 % -Legacy UCargo 2,809,081 24.6 %

35,979 5,216 0.4 %

-98.7 % Supply Chain

Management 1,815,104 15.9 %

1,822,075 264,176 23.5 %

0.4 % Global 1,193,855 10.4 %

916,907 132,939 11.8 %

-23.2 % Others 172,442 1.5 %

116,812 16,936 1.5 %

-32.3 % Total Revenue 11,425,836 100.0 %

7,744,072 1,122,785 100.0 %

-32.2 %

Freight Service Revenue was RMB4,888.3 million ( US$708.7 million ) in 2022 compared with RMB8,244.4 million in 2021, of which, RMB36.0 million and RMB2,809.1 million were from the legacy UCargo business line in 2022 and 2021, respectively. Freight service revenue, excluding the legacy UCargo business, decreased by 10.7% year over year, primarily due to lower volume.

Supply Chain Management Service Revenue increased by 0.4% year over year to RMB1,822.1 million ( US$264.2 million ) in 2022 from RMB1,815.1 million in 2021, primarily due to newly signed customers with high unit economics following discontinuation of certain low margin legacy accounts, as well as improved service capability.

Global Service Revenue decreased by 23.2% year over year to RMB916.9 million ( US$132.9 million ) in 2022 from RMB1,193.9 million in 2021, primarily due to decreased parcel volume.

Cost of Revenue

The following table sets forth a breakdown of cost of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.

Table 4 – Breakdown of Cost of Revenue by Business Segment



Fiscal Year Ended

% of Revenue

Change YoY

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

(In '000, except for %) RMB % of

Revenue

RMB US$ % of

Revenue

Freight (8,506,738) 103.2 %

(5,114,937) (741,596) 104.6 %

1.4 % Supply Chain

Management (1,741,832) 96.0 %

(1,711,818) (248,190) 93.9 %

-2.1 % Global (1,258,511) 105.4 %

(1,081,587) (156,815) 118.0 %

12.6 % Others (118,143) 68.5 %

(99,288) (14,395) 85.0 %

16.5 % Total Cost of Revenue (11,625,224) 101.7 %

(8,007,630) (1,160,996) 103.4 %

1.7 %

Cost of Revenue for Freight was RMB5,114.9 million ( US$741.6 million ), or 104.6% of revenue in 2022. The 1.4% year-over-year increase in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was mainly due to lower volume.

Cost of Revenue for Supply Chain Management was RMB1,711.8 million ( US$248.2 million ), or 93.9% of revenue in 2022. The 2.1% year-over-year decrease in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was primarily due to effective cost control measures and customer structure optimization.

Cost of Revenue for Global was RMB1,081.6 million ( US$156.8 million ), or 118.0% of revenue in 2022. The 12.6% year-over-year increase in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was primarily due to lower parcel volume.

Cost of Revenue for Others was RMB99.3 million ( US$14.4 million ), or 85.0% of revenue in 2022, representing a 16.5% year-over-year increase.

Gross loss was RMB263.6 million (US$38.2 million) in 2022, compared with a gross loss of RMB199.4 million in 2021; Gross Margin was negative 3.4%, compared with negative 1.7% in 2021.

Operating Expenses

Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") Expenses were RMB1,127.3 million (US$163.4 million), or 14.6% of revenue in 2022, compared with RMB1,141.7 million, or 10.0% of revenue in 2021 due to reduced employee headcount.

Research and Development Expenses were RMB144.2 million (US$20.9 million), or 1.9% of revenue in 2022, compared with RMB180.2 million, or 1.6% of revenue in 2021 due to reduced employee headcount.

Share-based Compensation ("SBC") Expenses included in the cost and expense items above were RMB72.1 million (US$10.5 million) in 2022, compared with RMB107.7 million in 2021. Of the total SBC expenses, RMB0.32 million (US$0.05 million) was allocated to cost of revenue, RMB3.5 million (US$0.5 million) was allocated to selling expenses, RMB63.3 million (US$9.2 million) was allocated to general and administrative expenses, and RMB5.0 million (US$0.7 million) was allocated to research and development expenses.

Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations

Net Loss from continuing operations in 2022 was RMB1,464.8 million (US$212.4 million), compared with RMB1,263.9 million in 2021. Excluding SBC expenses and fair value change of equity investments, Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations in 2022 was RMB1,380.4 million (US$200.1 million), compared with RMB1,214.8 million in 2021.

Diluted loss per ADS and Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS from continuing operations

Diluted loss per ADS from continuing operations in 2022 was RMB18.17 (US$2.63), compared with a loss of RMB15.61 in 2021. Excluding SBC expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and fair value change of equity investments, Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS from continuing operations in 2022 was RMB17.09 (US$2.48), compared with a loss of RMB14.98 in 2021. A reconciliation of non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS to diluted loss per ADS is included at the end of this results announcement.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations in 2022 was negative RMB1,181.8 million (US$171.3 million), compared with negative RMB927.2 million in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations in 2022 was negative 15.3%, compared with negative 8.1% in 2021.

Capital Expenditures ("CAPEX")

CAPEX was RMB143.3 million (US$20.8 million) or 1.9% of total revenue in 2022, compared with CAPEX of RMB160.0 million, or 1.4% of total revenue in 2021.

SHARES OUTSTANDING

As of February 28, 2023, the Company had approximately 393.9 million ordinary shares outstanding([14]). Each American Depositary Share represents five (5) Class A ordinary shares.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

The Company confirms its guidance for total revenue between RMB 9.0 billion and RMB 9.5 billion for the full year of 2023.

This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary view based on its current business situation and market conditions, which are subject to change.

Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In Thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31, Fiscal Year Ended December 31,

2021 2022 2021 2022



RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$

Revenue













Freight 1,854,018 1,261,196 182,856 8,244,435 4,888,278 708,734

-Freight 1,503,995 1,260,244 182,718 5,435,354 4852,299 705,696

-Legacy UCargo 350,023 952 138 2,809,081 35,979 3,038

Supply Chain Management 487,337 500,602 72,580 1,815,104 1,822,075 264,176

Global 330,564 195,680 28,371 1,193,855 916,907 132,939

Others 52,935 23,917 3,468 172,442 116,812 16,936

Total Revenue 2,724,854 1,981,395 287,275 11,425,836 7,744,072 1,122,785

Cost of Revenue













Freight (2,070,840) (1,277,026) (185,151) (8,506,738) (5,114,937) (741,596)

Supply Chain Management (496,353) (478,511) (69,378) (1,741,832) (1,711,818) (248,190)

Global (346,392) (264,014) (38,278) (1,258,511) (1,081,587) (156,815)

Others (39,679) (20,321) (2,946) (118,143) (99,288) (14,395)

Total Cost of Revenue (2,953,264) (2,039,872) (295,753) (11,625,224) (8,007,630) (1,160,996)

Gross Loss (228,410) (58,477) (8,478) (199,388) (263,558) (38,211)

Selling Expenses (73,021) (54,621) (7,919) (260,219) (237,918) (34,495)

General and Administrative

Expenses (281,772) (208,738) (30,264) (881,498) (889,345) (128,943)

Research and Development

Expenses (50,294) (29,247) (4,240) (180,204) (144,181) (20,904)

Other operating (loss)/income, net (89,893) 3,387 491 58,337 108,817 15,777

Loss from Operations (723,390) (347,696) (50,410) (1,462,972) (1,426,185) (206,776)

Interest Income 17,735 19,208 2,785 49,658 80,361 11,651

Interest Expense (29,310) (16,329) (2,367) (142,751) (89,058) (12,912)

Foreign Exchange Gain/(loss) 44,186 68,318 9,905 44,556 (132,730) (19,244)

Other Income 6,709 2,149 312 321,075 25,914 3,757

Other Expense (34,657) (13,815) (2,003) (55,253) 5,763 836

(Loss)/Gain on changes in the fair

value of derivative assets/liabilities (14,918) (77,577) (11,248) (14,918) 71,619 10,384

Loss before Income Tax and

Share of Net Loss of Equity

Investees (733,645) (365,742) (53,026) (1,260,605) (1,464,316) (212,304)

Income Tax Expense (500) (106) (15) (3,198) (511) (74)

Loss before Share of Net loss of

Equity Investees (734,145) (365,848) (53,041) (1,263,803) (1,464,827) (212,378)

Share of Net Loss of Equity

Investees - - - (58) - -

Net Loss from continuing

operations (734,145) (365,848) (53,041) (1,263,861) (1,464,827) (212,378)

Net gain/(loss) from discontinued

operations 2,679,400 (31,787) (4,609) 1,473,489 (38,464) (5,577)

Net Gain/(Loss) 1,945,255 (397,635) (57,650) 209,628 (1,503,291) (217,955)

Net Loss from continuing operations

attributable to non-controlling

interests (28,727) (13,055) (1,893) (52,279) (39,980) (5,797)

Net Gain/(Loss) attributable to

BEST Inc. 1,973,982 (384,580) (55,757) 261,907 (1,463,311) (212,158)



Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands)









As of December 31,2021

As of December 31, 2022

RMB

RMB US$ Assets







Current Assets







Cash and Cash Equivalents 3,571,745

533,481 77,347 Restricted Cash 675,159

399,337 57,898 Accounts and Notes Receivables 827,631

691,324 100,237 Inventories 25,622

16,480 2,389 Prepayments and Other Current

Assets 1,172,472

795,401 115,322 Short–term Investments 147,359

725,043 105,121 Amounts Due from Related Parties 125,198

76,368 11,072 Lease Rental Receivables 298,364

43,067 6,244 Total Current Assets 6,843,550

3,280,501 475,630 Non–current Assets







Property and Equipment, Net 762,642

784,732 113,775 Intangible Assets, Net 55,684

75,553 10,954 Long–term Investments 219,171

156,859 22,742 Goodwill 54,135

54,135 7,849 Non–current Deposits 92,866

50,767 7,361 Other Non–current Assets 111,640

75,666 10,971 Restricted Cash 1,069,244

1,545,605 224,092 Lease Rental Receivables 235,429

40,188 5,827 Operating Lease Right-of-use

Assets 1,899,522

1,743,798 252,827 Total non–current Assets 4,500,333

4,527,303 656,398 Total Assets 11,343,883

7,807,804 1,132,028 Liabilities and Shareholders'

Equity







Current Liabilities







Long-term borrowings-current 287,814

79,148 11,475 Convertible Senior Notes held by

related parties 633,475

1,045,488 151,582 Convertible Senior Notes held by

third parties 633,475

77 11 Short–term Bank Loans 530,495

183,270 26,572 Accounts and Notes Payable 1,353,150

1,430,004 207,331 Income Tax Payable 587

1,563 227 Customer Advances and Deposits

and Deferred Revenue 298,353

277,737 40,268 Accrued Expenses and Other

Liabilities 1,591,639

1,198,228 173,727 Financing Lease Liabilities 1,851

1,490 216 Operating Lease Liabilities 518,248

544,262 78,911 Amounts Due to Related Parties 2,763

1,315 191 Total Current Liabilities 5,851,850

4,762,582 690,511

Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Cont'd) (In Thousands)



As of December 31, 2021

As of December 31, 2022

RMB

RMB US$ Non-current Liabilities







Convertible senior notes held by related parties 955,097

- - Long-term borrowings 67,080

381 55 Operating Lease Liabilities 1,456,843

1,292,057 187,331 Financing Lease Liabilities 2,121

1,392 202 Other Non–current Liabilities 24,261

18,752 2,719 Long-term Bank Loans 769,767

928,894 134,677 Total Non–current Liabilities 3,275,169

2,241,476 324,984 Total Liabilities 9,127,019

7,004,058 1,015,495 Mezzanine Equity:







Convertible Non-controlling Interests 191,865

191,865 27,818 Total mezzanine equity 191,865

191,865 27,818 Shareholders' Equity







Ordinary Shares 25,988

25,988 3,768 Treasury Shares (113,031)

- - Additional Paid–In Capital 19,522,173

19,481,417 2,824,540 Statutory reserves 167

- - Accumulated Deficit (17,471,716)

(18,934,860)([15]) (2,745,297) Accumulated Other

Comprehensive Income 107,379

124,464 18,046 BEST Inc. Shareholders' Equity 2,070,960

697,009 101,057 Non-controlling Interests (45,961)

(85,128) (12,342) Total Shareholders' Equity 2,024,999

611,881 88,715 Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity

and Shareholders' Equity 11,343,883

7,807,804 1,132,028

Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In Thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Fiscal Year Ended December 31,

2021 2022

2021 2022

RMB RMB US$

RMB RMB US$ Net cash used in continuing

operating activities (508,632) (241,890) (35,071)

(891,135) (1,051,662) (152,478) Net cash used in discontinued

operating activities (387,540) - -

(1,912,826) (66,174) (9,594) Net cash used in operating

activities (896,172) (241,890) (35,071)

(2,803,961) (1,117,836) (162,072) Net cash generated from

continuing investing activities 3,236,982 239,536 34,729

4,990,734 150,756 21,858 Net cash used in discontinued

Investing activities (97,328) - -

(448,016) - - Net cash generated from

investing activities 3,139,654 239,536 34,729

4,542,718 150,756 21,858 Net cash (used in)/generated

from continuing financing

activities (746,656) 481 70

(237,922) (1,948,367) (282,487) Net cash generated from/(used

in) discontinued financing

activities 469,421 - -

(337,838) - - Net cash (used in)/generated

from financing activities (277,235) 481 70

(575,760) (1,948,367) (282,487) Exchange Rate Effect on Cash

and Cash Equivalents, and

Restricted Cash (29,450) (14,864) (2,155)

(55,970) 77,722 11,269 Net increase/(decrease) in

Cash and Cash Equivalents,

and Restricted Cash 1,936,797 (16,737) (2,427)

1,107,027 (2,837,725) (411,432) Cash and Cash Equivalents,

and Restricted Cash at

Beginning of Period 3,379,351 2,495,160 361,764

4,209,121 5,316,148 770,769 Cash and Cash Equivalents,

and Restricted Cash at End

of Period 5,316,148 2,478,423 359,337

5,316,148 2,478,423 359,337

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES

For the Company's continuing operations, the table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's net loss to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the periods indicated:

Table 5 – Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin





Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (In RMB'000) Freight Supply Chain Global Others Unallocated([16]) Total Net Loss (137,133) (13,939) (134,200) (25,378) (55,198) (365,848) Add











Depreciation &

Amortization 19,411 7,492 11,682 847 4,448 43,880 Interest Expense - - - - 16,329 16,329 Income Tax Expense - (12) (5) 123 - 106 Subtract











Interest Income - - - - (19,208) (19,208) EBITDA (117,722) (6,459) (122,523) (24,408) (53,629) (324,741) Add











Share-based Compensation

Expenses 2,237 1,259 (235) 25 12,291 15,577 Loss from

depreciation of

investments - - - - 12,312 12,312 Adjusted EBITDA (115,485) (5,200) (122,758) (24,383) (29,026) (296,852) Adjusted EBITDA

Margin (9.2 %) (1.0 %) (62.7 %) (101.9 %) - (15.0 %)









Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 (In RMB'000) Freight Supply Chain Global Others Unallocated([17]) Total Net Loss (447,057) (74,380) (85,518) (60,046) (67,144) (734,145) Add











Depreciation &

Amortization 19,730 9,431 4,696 23,257 6,058 63,172 Interest Expense - - - - 29,310 29,310 Income Tax

Expense - 79 - 421 - 500 Subtract











Interest Income - - - - (17,735) (17,735) EBITDA (427,327) (64,870) (80,822) (36,368) (49,511) (658,898) Add











Share-based Compensation

Expenses 3,404 1,967 2,066 124 16,173 23,734 Adjusted EBITDA (423,923) (62,903) (78,756) (36,244) (33,338) (635,164) Adjusted EBITDA

Margin (22.9 %) (12.9 %) （23.8%) (68.5 %) - (23.3 %)









Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022 (In RMB'000) Freight Supply Chain Global Others Unallocated([18]) Total Net Loss (506,411) (32,277) (420,687) (213,794) (291,658) (1,464,827) Add











Depreciation &

Amortization 79,273 35,789 29,300 22,846 22,179 189,387 Interest Expense - - - - 89,058 89,058 Income Tax

Expense - 23 25 451 12 511 Subtract











Interest Income - - - - (80,361) (80,361) EBITDA (427,138) 3,535 (391,362) (190,497) (260,770) (1,266,232) Add











Share-based Compensation

Expenses 10,478 6,081 4,962 319 50,256 72,096 Loss from

depreciation of

investments - - - - 12,312 12,312 Adjusted EBITDA (416,660) 9,616 (386,400) (190,178) (198,202) (1,181,824) Adjusted EBITDA

Margin (8.5 %) 0.5 % (42.1 %) (162.8 %) - (15.3 %)









Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 (In RMB'000) Freight Supply Chain Global Others Unallocated([19]) Total Net Loss (707,793) (103,387) (267,902) (90,775) (94,004) (1,263,861) Add











Depreciation &

Amortization 83,425 38,525 19,506 24,396 25,513 191,365 Interest Expense - - - - 142,751 142,751 Income Tax

Expense/(Benefit) - 173 21 3,010 (6) 3,198 Subtract











Interest Income - - - - (49,658) (49,658) EBITDA (624,368) (64,689) (248,375) (63,369) 24,596 (976,205) Add











Share-based Compensation

Expenses 13,537 8,351 8,604 608 76,581 107,681 Subtract











Gain from

appreciation of

investments - - - - (58,643) (58,643) Adjusted EBITDA (610,831) (56,338) (239,771) (62,761) 42,534 (927,167) Adjusted EBITDA

Margin (7.4 %) (3.1 %) (20.1 %) (36.4 %) - (8.1 %)

For the Company's continuing operations, the table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's net loss to non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss margin for the periods indicated:

Table 6 – Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss Margin



Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (In RMB'000) Freight Supply Chain Global Others Unallocated([20]) Total Net Loss (137,133) (13,939) (134,200) (25,378) (55,198) (365,848) Add











Share-based Compensation

Expenses 2,237 1,259 (235) 25 12,291 15,577 Loss from

depreciation of

investments - - - - 12,312 12,312 Non-GAAP Net

Loss (134,896) (12,680) (134,435) (25,353) (30,595) (337,959) Non-GAAP Net

Loss Margin (10.7 %) (2.5 %) (68.7 %) (106.0 %) - (17.1 %)









Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 (In RMB'000) Freight Supply Chain Global Others Unallocated([21]) Total Net Loss (447,057) (74,380) (85,518) (60,046) (67,144) (734,145) Add











Share-based Compensation

Expenses 3,404 1,967 2,066 124 16,173 23,734 Non-GAAP Net Loss (443,653) (72,413) (83,452) (59,922) (50,971) (710,411) Non-GAAP Net Loss Margin (23.9 %) (14.9 %) (25.2 %) (113.2 %) - (26.1 %)









Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022 (In RMB'000) Freight Supply Chain Global Others Unallocated([22]) Total Net Loss (506,411) (32,277) (420,687) (213,794) (291,658) (1,464,827) Add











Share-based Compensation

Expenses 10,478 6,081 4,962 319 50,256 72,096 Loss from

depreciation of

investments - - - - 12,312 12,312 Non-GAAP Net Loss (495,933) (26,196) (415,725) (213,475) (229,090) (1,380,419) Non-GAAP Net Loss Margin (10.1 %) (1.4 %) (45.3 %) (182.8 %) - (17.8 %)









Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 (In RMB'000) Freight Supply Chain Global Others Unallocated([23]) Total Net Loss (707,793) (103,387) (267,902) (90,775) (94,004) (1,263,861) Add











Share-based Compensation

Expenses 13,537 8,351 8,604 608 76,581 107,681 Subtract











Gain from

appreciation of

investments - - - - (58,643) (58,643) Non-GAAP Net Loss (694,256) (95,036) (259,298) (90,167) (76,066) (1,214,823) Non-GAAP Net Loss Margin (8.4 %) (5.2 %) (21.7 %) (52.3 %) - (10.6 %)

For the Company's continuing operations, the table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's diluted loss per ADS to Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS for the periods indicated:

Table 7 – Reconciliation of diluted loss per ADS and Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS



Three Months Ended December 31,

Fiscal Year Ended December 31,

2022

2022 (In '000) RMB US$

RMB US$ Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders (352,793) (51,148)

(1,424,847) (206,581) Add









Share-based Compensation Expenses 15,577 2,258

72,096 10,454 Loss from depreciation of investments 12,312 1,785

12,312 1,785 Non-GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary

Shareholders (324,904) (47,105)

(1,340,439) (194,342) Weighted Average Diluted Ordinary Shares

Outstanding During the Quarter









Diluted 393,078,084 393,078,084

392,192,648 392,192,648 Diluted (Non-GAAP) 393,078,084 393,078,084

392,192,648 392,192,648 Diluted loss per ordinary share (0.90) (0.13)

(3.63) (0.53) Add









Non-GAAP adjustment to net loss per

ordinary share 0.07 0.01

0.21 0.03 Non-GAAP diluted loss per ordinary share (0.83) (0.12)

(3.42) (0.50)











Diluted loss per ADS (4.49) (0.65)

(18.17) (2.63) Add









Non-GAAP adjustment to net loss per ADS 0.36 0.05

1.08 0.15 Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS (4.13) (0.60)

(17.09) (2.48)

([1]) All numbers presented have been rounded to the nearest integer, tenth, or hundredth, and year over year comparisons are based on figures before rounding. ([2]) In December 2021, BEST sold its China express business, the principal terms of which were previously announced. As a result, China express business has been deconsolidated from the Company and its historical financial results are reflected in the Company's consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations accordingly. The financial information and non-GAAP financial information disclosed in this press release is presented on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise specifically stated. ([3]) Non-GAAP net income/loss represents net income/loss excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and fair value change of equity investments (if any). ([4]) See the sections entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more information about the non-GAAP measures referred to within this results announcement. ([5]) Diluted earnings/loss per ADS, is calculated by dividing net income/loss attributable to ordinary shareholders as adjusted for the effect of dilutive ordinary equivalent shares, if any, by the weighted average number of ordinary and dilutive ordinary equivalent shares expressed in ADS outstanding during the period. ([6]) EBITDA represents net income/loss excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense and income tax expense and minus interest income. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses and fair value change of equity investments (if any). ([7]) Non-GAAP net income/loss represents net income/loss excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and fair value change of equity investments (if any). ([8]) See the sections entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more information about the non-GAAP measures referred to within this results announcement. ([9]) Diluted earnings/loss per ADS, is calculated by dividing net income/loss attributable to ordinary shareholders as adjusted for the effect of dilutive ordinary equivalent shares, if any, by the weighted average number of ordinary and dilutive ordinary equivalent shares expressed in ADS outstanding during the period. ([10]) EBITDA represents net income/loss excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense and income tax expense and minus interest income. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses and fair value change of equity investments (if any). ([11]) All numbers presented have been rounded to the nearest integer, tenth, or hundredth, and year over year comparisons are based on figures before rounding. ([12]) All numbers represented the financial results from continuing operations, unless otherwise stated. ([13]) "Others" Segment primarily represents Capital business units. Results from UCargo's legacy contracts with external customers are now reported under "Freight" segment and prior period segment information were retrospectively revised to conform to current period presentation. ([14]) The total number of shares outstanding excludes shares reserved for future issuances upon exercise or vesting of awards granted under the Company's share incentive plans. ([15]) Including accumulated accretion to redemption value and deemed dividend in relation to redeemable convertible preferred shares of RMB9,493,807, and accumulated loss from operations of RMB9,441,053. ([16]) Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments. ([17]) Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments. ([18]) Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments. ([19]) Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments. ([20]) Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments. ([21]) Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments. ([22]) Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments. ([23]) Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments.

