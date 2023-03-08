Chatsworth Products Recognized as Finalist at the 2022 Austin Regional Manufacturing Awards

Awards nomination for Community Impact highlights company's commitment to fostering local outreach, job creation and awareness for essential production and trade work

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatsworth Products (CPI), a global manufacturer of products and solutions that power and protect technology investments around the world, was recently named a finalist for the Community Impact Award at the 2022 Austin Regional Manufacturing Awards.

CPI Logo (PRNewsfoto/Chatsworth Products) (PRNewswire)

The award nomination highlights CPI's commitment to fostering local outreach & job creation for essential trade work.

During a special luncheon and awards ceremony hosted by the Austin Regional Manufacturers Association (ARMA) on February 23 in Austin, TX, members of CPI's executive team and CPI's Georgetown, TX facility attended and represented the organization among a wide variety of Central Texas manufacturers and nominees, including Tesla, Firefly Aerospace and NXP Semiconductors. The afternoon also featured a special panel discussion on the partnerships formed between manufacturers and the local communities in which they live and work, which included CPI HR Business Partner Manager, Amanda Siek.

"We are incredibly proud to have been nominated for the ARMA Community Impact Award," said Melissa Aleman, CPI Chief Human Resources Officer and one of CPI's luncheon participants and attendees. "Not only does it help shine a light on the hard work and passion that our CPI Employee Owners display each and every day, but it represents CPI's dedication to working within our local communities throughout the year—and on special occasions like Manufacturing Day—which introduces new generations to how essential production work is while inspiring young minds to find their calling through real-world experience and exposure."

The awards recognition not only highlights CPI's commitment to innovation and excellence in the manufacturing industry, but the company's dedication to serving the local communities in which it resides and works. These include CPI's global headquarters and manufacturing facility in Simi Valley, CA, its Research, Development and Training Center (RD&T) and manufacturing facility in Georgetown, TX (for which the ARMA award nomination pertains), its Electronics and Software Technology Center in Round Rock, TX, and the company's U.S. east coast operations and manufacturing facilities in New Bern, NC and State College, PA. Internationally, the company also maintains sales offices and presence in Toronto, London, Mexico City, Dubai, Qatar and Shanghai.

As indicated in the statement from CPI's Melissa Aleman, above, one of the company's most meaningful community outreach events has been its annual participation in helping promote manufacturing education through Manufacturing Day. For seven years and counting, CPI has joined other local Central Texas manufacturers in partnering with the Georgetown Independent School District (GISD) to welcome high school students to visit CPI's Georgetown manufacturing facility. Not only does the occasion give students a unique, first-hand look at the manufacturing process in action, but it introduces them to the various career paths available in the field. This is especially useful at a time when staffing and retaining skilled workers in production roles is critical to company success and longevity.

Through CPI's partnership with GISD, the company continues to help inspire the next generation of manufacturers and innovators. And by sharing its knowledge and expertise with students in a real-world setting, CPI is helping to break down the barriers that often prevent young people from pursuing careers in manufacturing. As a result, the partnership has been instrumental in creating a pipeline of new, young talent that is more readily equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the industry and help CPI continue to thrive.

Furthermore, CPI's commitment to continuing education extends well beyond Manufacturing Day. The company also supports various STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) initiatives across all of its U.S.-based facilities, including sponsorship of local robotics competitions and mentorships for students pursuing STEM degrees.

As the manufacturing industry continues to evolve and grow, CPI looks forward to continuing to contribute to the future of the manufacturing workforce by continuing to support the people and organizations whose hard work and passion for these essential jobs remains as vital as ever.

To learn more about manufacturing opportunities and careers at CPI, visit the webpage.

About Chatsworth Products

Chatsworth Products (CPI) is a global manufacturer of products and solutions that power and protect your ever-growing investment in information and communications technology for IT and industrial automation applications. We are a trusted business partner, uniquely prepared to respond to your requirements with global availability and rapid product customization, giving you a competitive advantage. With decades of experience engineering thermal, power and cable management solutions for the data center, enterprise networking and industrial enclosure markets, CPI is well positioned to provide you with unequaled application expertise, customer service and technical support, and a global network of industry-leading distributors.

CPI is listed with the General Services Administration (GSA) under Federal Supply Schedule IT 70. Products are also available through GSA Advantage and through Government Wide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs), including GSA Connections and NITAAC-ECS III (chatsworth.com/gov).

Media Contacts

Jeff Cihocki, Public Relations

jcihocki@chatsworth.com

While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of all information, CPI does not accept liability for any errors or omissions and reserves the right to change information and descriptions of listed services and products.

©2023 Chatsworth Products, Inc. All rights reserved. Chatsworth Products, Clik-Nut, CPI, CPI Passive Cooling, CUBE-iT, Secure Array, eConnect, Evolution, GlobalFrame, MegaFrame, QuadraRack, RMR, Saf-T-Grip, SeismicFrame, SlimFrame, TeraFrame, Motive and Velocity are federally registered trademarks of Chatsworth Products. EuroFrame, H-Plane, Hi-Bar, In-Plane, M-Frame, NetPoint, Simply Efficient, Skybar, Wi-Tile and ZetaFrame are trademarks of Chatsworth Products and Oberon, a division of Chatsworth Products.

Chatsworth Products Corporate Office

4175 Guardian Street

Simi Valley, CA 93063

Phone: (818) 735-6100

Fax: (818) 735-6199

www.chatsworth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chatsworth Products (CPI)