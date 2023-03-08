Jobber Wins Third Silver Stevie® for Sales & Customer Service, Bucking Trend of Scaling Back Customer Service

Company's Customer Success organization recognized for its impressive performance, operational achievements, and unwavering commitment to supporting its small business customers

TORONTO, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Jobber , the leading provider of operations management software for home service businesses, today announced that it has received a Silver Stevie® Award for Customer Service Department of the Year (Computer Software⁠—100 or More Employees). The company's Customer Success Department manages requests from more than 200,000 service pros across 50+ home service industries including lawn care, HVAC, painting, residential cleaning, contracting, and more.

Jobber Logo (CNW Group/Jobber) (PRNewswire)

"Our Success Department has grown into an industry-leading operation that consistently exceeds the expectations of our customers while embodying Jobber's core values of being humble, supportive, and giving a sh*t in everything we do," said Justine Burns, Jobber's first customer support professional who now serves as the Senior Director of Customer Success. "While many industries see customer service as a cost center to be increasingly automated or scaled back, we're doing the opposite. We believe it's a center of excellence for the entire company and prioritize expanding it while making it easier to access for all of our customers."

In addition to its focus on personal connection, Jobber offers a comprehensive self-serve Help Center on YouTube and its website , support when customers reach out, and free proactive training and coaching for all new customers.

"Growing from just two people in 2014 to more than 80 today, Jobber's Customer Success team is a world-class service organization that consistently exceeds the expectations of our customers," said Sam Pillar, CEO and co-founder of Jobber. "Offering direct and caring assistance to the entrepreneurs we serve has been part of our DNA since the beginning. I'm incredibly proud of this team's commitment to representing the voice of the customer and empowering them to run a smoother home service business."

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®. Winners of the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service were announced during a gala event attended by more than 400 professionals from around the world at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, March 3. Jobber's Customer Success and Sales departments previously earned Silver Stevie awards in 2020 and 2022, respectively.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 49 nations and territories, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 170 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees.

"The nominations we received for the 2023 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success."

To learn more about Jobber and explore open opportunities within its award-winning team, visit https://jobber.com/about/careers/ .

About Jobber

Jobber is an award-winning operations management platform for small home service businesses. Unlike spreadsheets or pen and paper, Jobber keeps track of everything in one place and automates day-to-day operations, so small businesses can run smoothly and provide service at scale. Jobber's 200,000 home service professionals have served over 27 million properties in more than 60 countries. The company continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by Canadian Business and Macleans, The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information, visit: https://jobber.com/ .

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

