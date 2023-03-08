Papaya Launches Female-Founder Grant in Honor of International Women's Day

TORONTO, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Papaya Reusables, the sustainable reusable paper towel brand, is pleased to announce the launch of their first ever female-founder grant in honor of International Women's Day and Women's History Month. The Papaya Grant will award $10,000 to one incredible and deserving female entrepreneur to support the growing efforts for long-term success of a female-owned small business as they chart a path forward.

(PRNewswire)

The Papaya Grant will award $10,000 to one incredible and deserving female entrepreneur.

"We created this grant to be your biggest cheerleaders as you navigate the most rewarding (and exhausting) ride to fulfilling your dreams. Since we launched Papaya in 2020, we've received so much love and positivity from you, our community! So, this International Women's Day, it feels like the perfect opportunity to give that love and support right back to you.", said Rena Green, co-founder of Papaya Reusables.

Since Papaya's launch in 2020, the brand has continued to provide high-quality sustainable products to simplify eco-friendly living, while striving to prioritize female-empowerment as a brand. In addition to the $10,000 grant, Papaya is celebrating this year's International Women's Day with their Female Artists of the World collection, made in collaboration with three talented artists located around the globe, all inspired by female power, inclusivity, and activism.

Open through March 31st 12am EST, US-based female business owners can apply for the Papaya Grant at https://www.papayareusables.com/pages/grant. Founders and brands will be evaluated by insight provided on entrepreneurial challenges faced thus far, brands' larger missions, and intent of grant use.

Papaya Grant Imagery and Video: HERE

Product Imagery: HERE

Female Artis of the World Imagery: HERE

Media Contact:

Michele Marie PR – claire@michelemariepr.com

About Papaya

Founded by female entrepreneur and creative Rena Green, Papaya offers reusable paper towels that are all natural, 100% compostable, dishwasher safe, insanely absorbent, and never smell. One sheet replaces 17 ROLLS of disposable paper towels and rids your house of waste as well as mildewed rags, extra loads of laundry, and bacteria-filled sponges. Papaya is great to clean dishes, countertops, bathroom surfaces – the list goes on. Sheets come in an array of designs to add flair to your home, with subscription boxes with 2, 3, or 4-month refill options to make getting replacements simple. Product is available on the brand site for $18-54.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Papaya Reusables