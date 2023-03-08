Procare Solutions Releases 2023 Child Care Management Software Industry Trends Report

DENVER, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Procare Solutions, the most widely used child care management software, is pleased to announce the release of its 2023 Child Care Management Software Industry Trends Report, which provides a comprehensive look at the current state of the child care industry's use of technology as well as challenges that centers must overcome to survive.

As child care providers plan for the future, it's important to be equipped with information on what is happening in this essential industry. There are many challenges including staffing shortages, enrollment challenges and addressing developmental delays among children being referred to as the "COVID generation."

Technology can help alleviate some of these pressures. That's why Procare Solutions surveyed over 100,000 stakeholders to gain a deeper understanding of their child care management software usage, as well as other technologies in place for their business operations, to illustrate industry benchmarks and how automation can put time back into child care providers' days.

Highlights from the 2023 Child Care Management Software Industry Trends Report include:

58% of centers are not at full enrollment and their biggest challenge is staffing shortages

About half of centers are still relying on manual processes

More than a third of centers struggle with registration and enrollment

20% of survey respondents cited issues with creating curriculum

Primary features used by the 48% of respondents using child care management software include child care mobile apps, automated billing and payment processing as well as online registration

Using the data in this report, child care leaders can better forecast their futures and make plans to grow their business, despite challenges that can seem overwhelming.

"It is our mission to help all child care providers put time back in their days to allow them to nurture the children in their care, as well as to grow and prosper," said JoAnn Kintzel, CEO of Procare Solutions. "The work of early childhood educators is essential. We hope the information in this report is useful to find ways to overcome the challenges they face and help achieve their goals."

Procare is affordable and helps rein in additional technology costs. As child care center administrators seek to do more with less, Procare aids in relieving some of the burden of the important work they do every day.

Download your copy of the 2023 Child Care Management Software Industry Trends Report .

