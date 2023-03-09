INDIAN MOTORCYCLE CELEBRATES 2022 KING OF THE BAGGERS CHAMPIONSHIP WITH ULTRA-LIMITED INDIAN CHALLENGER RR

An Homage to Tyler O'Hara's #29, Only 29 Indian Challenger Race Bikes Offer Rare Opportunity for Riders & Collectors to Own the Undisputed King of the Baggers

MINNEAPOLIS, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Indian Motorcycle Racing and S&S® Cycle's 2022 King of the Baggers championship season, America's First Motorcycle Company today announced the retail availability of 29 highly exclusive Indian Challenger RR motorcycles. Built to 2022 race spec by the same S&S® hands that wrenched Tyler O'Hara's #29 championship-winning bike, each purpose-built Indian Challenger RR is available for die-hard track riders and collectors for a premium price of $92,229.

Indian Motorcycle (PRNewswire)

The Indian Challenger RR marks the first-time fans can purchase a purpose-built race bagger. Hand crafted and race-tuned with the same setup that won O'Hara's second King of the Baggers championship, Indian Motorcycle and S&S® are offering fans and collectors the unique opportunity to own a piece of history.

"Originally, the thought of road racing baggers was perplexing to many, and even downright offensive to some road racing purists. But in just three short years, King of the Baggers has emerged as the hottest thing in motorcycle racing as these bikes have rapidly evolved in their sophistication, and we thought it would be awesome to give people the opportunity to own the bike that holds the crown," said Gary Gray, Vice President – Racing, Technology and Service for Indian Motorcycle. "We're excited to embrace the fandom of bagger racing and celebrate our second title with this highly exclusive, special run of Indian Challenger RR motorcycles. This bike is the real deal, much like when we released the venerable FTR750, the Challenger RR is a true race bike and is not street legal. Put in the right hands, it will reach the podium in MotoAmerica's Mission® King of the Baggers race series."

Specs for the Indian Challenger Race Replica include the following:

S&S ® 2-1 race exhaust

17" race rims

Dunlop ® race tires

S&S ® billet adjustable triple clamps

Ohlins ® FGR250 forks

TTX Ohlins ® rear shock

S&S ® chain drive conversion

Carbon Fiber saddle bags

Fiberglass rear fender

Saddlemen raised race seat

S&S ® adjustable fairing mount

Aero headlight insert

Aero windshield

S&S ® belly pan

S&S ® rear set foot controls

S&S ® camshafts

112 CID big bore cylinder/piston kit

S&S ® air intake system with 78mm throttlebody

CNC ported cylinder heads

S&S ® Billet adjustable rockerarms

Hayes ® rear caliper, EBC rear rotor, SBS pads

Brembo ® M4 front calipers, 330mm rotors, SBS pads

S&S ® automatic chain tensioner

Maxx full adjustable ECM

AIM DL2 data logger/dash

Quickshifter kit

S&S ® billet clutch cover

S&S ® adjustable handlebars

S&S® race modified swingarm

Racing, and winning, has long been a core element within the Indian Motorcycle brand DNA. Founded by racers, driven to innovate by a desire to go faster and win races, Indian Motorcycle has been racing, and winning, for 122 years. From Oscar Hedstrom's endurance racing dominance at the turn of the century, to O.C. Godfrey winning at the famed Isle of Man in 1911, to Burt Munro's land-speed records, to the original Wrecking Crew's dominance in the '50s and the modern Wrecking Crew's six consecutive American Flat Track Championships from 2017-2022, to the 2022 Super Hooligan® Championship on the FTR, and the brand's two King of the Baggers Championships in 2020 and 2022 – the list of history-making racing milestones for Indian Motorcycle is unparalleled.

Riders can learn more by visiting IndianMotorcycle.com, or by following along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT INDIAN MOTORCYCLE

Indian Motorcycle is America's First Motorcycle Company. Founded in 1901, Indian Motorcycle has won the hearts of motorcyclists around the world and earned distinction as one of America's most legendary and iconic brands through unrivaled racing dominance, engineering prowess and countless innovations and industry firsts. Today that heritage and passion is reignited under new brand stewardship. To learn more, please visit www.indianmotorcycle.com.

S&S® is a registered trademark of S&S Cycle, Inc.; Dunlop® is a registered trademark of DNA (Housemarks) Limited; Öhlins® is a registered trademark of Öhlins Racing AB CORPORATION SWEDEN; Brembo® is a registered trademark of Freni Brembo S.p.A. Corp of Italy; Hayes® is a registered trademark of Hayes Bicycle Group, Inc.; Super Hooligan® is a registered trademark of Roland Sands Design, Inc.; Mission® is a registered trademark of Gruma Corporation; Progressive® is a registered trademark of Progressive Casualty Insurance Company; MOTOAMERICA® is a registered trademark of Krave Group.

Unless noted, trademarks are the property of Indian Motorcycle International, LLC

© 2023 Indian Motorcycle International, LLC

ABOUT S&S® CYCLE

S&S® Cycle was born from a passion for racing and has spent over six decades building performance for the powersports market. Their unwavering focus on quality, reliability and top shelf power has made S&S® Cycle the absolute leader in high performance on the street and track.

Indian Motorcycle (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Indian Motorcycle