iWave Launches New Interactive Dashboards and Visual Analytics

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - iWave, the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence solution, is proud to announce the launch of its new interactive dashboards and visual analytics for education, healthcare, and nonprofit organizations. iWave's powerful suite of dashboards enable organizations to make operational and strategic decisions at a glance, and quickly identify trends and potential opportunities among their donors and prospects.

iWave, the leading fundraising intelligence platform. (CNW Group/iWave) (PRNewswire)

Dashboards enable organizations to make operational and strategic decisions at a glance

With the rising volume of intel on donors, examining vast amounts of data and uncovering insights can be complex and time-intensive using traditional methods.

The introduction of interactive visual analytics enables fundraising professionals to more effectively explore large amounts of data, and share important insights with their teams. The latest iWave addition includes the following dashboards:

Major Giving : Key wealth and philanthropic data visualizations, plus AI-powered analytics for major giving donors and prospects.

Planned Giving : Key analytics about donors who are most likely to leave a legacy gift including data points for wealth, age, and causes supported

Executive Summary : A custom high-level summary of a donor portfolio including wealth, philanthropic and biographic information that can be shared with leadership and board members.

Operations : Real-time tracking of in-app activities including profiles created, screens used, and alerts created to help organizations optimize platform usage

Maps: An interactive geographic map of an organization's prospects and donors to help plan donor visits, select locations for special events, and determine staffing needs based on geographic distribution.

Powered by Tableau, iWave's interactive dashboards enable organizations to explore, analyze, and visualize fundraising data for faster, data-driven decision making. These powerful visualizations bring data to life and help transform information into actionable insights.

"We are thrilled to offer our clients new dashboards and visual analytics to help them better understand their donors and make more informed decisions," said Mary Cote, VP Product at iWave. "iWave's suite of solutions are designed to simplify and streamline the fundraising process, and the new dashboards will help organizations do just that by providing powerful insights into their donor base.

"iWave's [Dashboards] allow me to focus on high-level results immediately. The sources of wealth, top donors, and capacity estimate areas are relevant and helpful," said Jahcarrdi Grant, Manager, Prospect Research & Donor Management at Baylor Scott & White Central Texas Foundation.

About iWave

iWave, the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence solution, enables nonprofit organizations to fundraise with confidence. In a new era of nonprofit fundraising, iWave solves critical challenges facing fundraising professionals today: how to identify, qualify, and retain donors to raise more gifts. iWave's intuitive and easy-to-use solutions give access to the industry's highest quality wealth and philanthropic information so you can determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask. Many of the largest education, healthcare, and nonprofit organizations in the world, rely on iWave to power their fundraising efforts.

iWave's major giving dashboard includes key wealth and philanthropic data visualizations, plus AI-powered analytics for major giving donors and prospects. (CNW Group/iWave) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE iWave