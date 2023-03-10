EXPERIENCE MEGADETH'S LANDMARK ALBUM 'COUNTDOWN TO EXTINCTION' IN DOLBY ATMOS

'Countdown To Extinction' Also Now Available Newly Remastered From The Original 1992 Stereo Analog Mix

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MEGADETH announce that fans will now get to experience their multi-platinum Thrash Metal classic Countdown To Extinction, in full Dolby Atmos, submerging listeners in full 3D immersive sound with a new level a clarity and depth. In addition, Countdown To Extinction is also available newly remastered from the original 1992 stereo analog mix in hi res 96kHz/24-bit stereo. Both the Dolby Atmos mix and the long awaited, remastered 1992 stereo mix are now available through digital platforms and can be heard, HERE.

Released in 1992 and debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, MEGADETH's GRAMMY® nominated release, Countdown To Extinction, is the band's breakthrough album that helped catapult the band into arena status. Countdown To Extinction is another step forward in the evolution and expansion of the Thrash Metal genre MEGADETH helped create. The album was also an important benchmark in the band's career in both songwriting and music technicality as they broke new ground and thrashed their way through the height of the grunge movement to mainstream radio and the MTV generation on their own terms with tracks such as "Symphony of Destruction," "Sweating Bullets" and "Skin O' My Teeth." In 1993, MEGADETH were presented with "The Doris Day Music Award" at The Humane Society's Genesis Awards for the title track, "Countdown To Extinction," a song advocating for animal rights. Other recipients of this prestigious honor include Paul McCartney, Peter Gabriel, and Crosby & Nash.

Countdown To Extinction Track listing:

Skin O' My Teeth

Symphony Of Destruction

Architecture Of Aggression

Foreclosure Of A Dream

Sweating Bullets

This Was My Life

Countdown To Extinction

High Speed Dirt

Psychotron

Captive Honour

Ashes In Your Mouth

Last year, MEGADETH released their highly anticipated sixteenth studio album The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! to both fan and critical acclaim. The album debuted at the top of the charts during its first week of sales, taking the No. 1 slot on Top Album Sales, Top Current Albums Sales, Top Rock & Alternative Album, Top Rock Albums, and Top Hard Rock Albums, and No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200. The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! is the highest charting MEGADETH album of all time around the world, also notching No. 1 in Finland, No. 2 in Australia, Poland, Switzerland, and Scotland, No. 3 in the UK, and more. MEGADETH received their 13th GRAMMY® nomination for Best Metal Performance for the song "We'll Be Back" from The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! (The band won a GRAMMY® for the track "Dystopia" in 2016).

The thrash metal titans kick off their "Crush The World Tour 2023" in support of The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead! with a U.S. date in Everett, WA on April 26, before the start of their Canadian tour on April 28 in Abbotsford, moving throughout Canada, and wrapping up on May 15 in Halifax. Go to Megadeth.com for tickets and information. See full itinerary below.

U.S. Tour Date:

April 26, 2023 - Everett, WA - Angel of the Winds Arena

"Crush The World Tour 2023" Canadian Dates:

April 28, 2023 - Abbotsford , BC - Abbotsford Centre

April 29, 2023 – Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place

May 1, 2023 – Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Events Centre

May 2, 2023 – Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre

May 4, 2022 – Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

May 5, 2023 – Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

May 8, 2023 – Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Centre

May 9, 2023 – Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

May 10, 2023 - Quebec City, QC – Centre Videotron

May 11, 2023 – Laval, QC - Place Bell

May 13, 2023 – Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre

May 15, 2023 – Halifax, NS - ScotiaBank Centre

