Bell Techlogix, a leading IT managed services and solutions company, today announced the addition of Elliott Patrick as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately

INDIANAPOLIS, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bell Techlogix, an Indianapolis-based IT managed services and solutions company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Elliott Patrick as Chief Operating Officer. Elliott will lead all operational aspects of the Company's world class service delivery and support organizations in the areas of Service Desk, Deskside Support, Cloud and Infrastructure Management, IT asset management, and ServiceNow implementation and support services. He will be responsible for the day-to-day service delivery to Bell Techlogix' ever expanding client base ensuring continued high levels of client satisfaction.

"I couldn't be more excited to join the talented team at Bell Techlogix. Since partnering with Bell Techlogix as a client in 2019, I've seen firsthand their commitment to their client's success and ability to deliver best-in-class services," said Elliott. "Bell Techlogix is a truly unique organization who has the proven capabilities to deliver mission critical managed services and IT transformation for clients on a global scale."

"We are delighted to have Elliott join our team at Bell Techlogix at this important time for our company", said Ron Frankenfield, CEO. "Our growth has been outpacing the market and Elliott will add additional leadership capacity and capability required to maintain the high levels of client and employee satisfaction that we enjoy."

Prior to joining Bell Techlogix, Elliott was most recently the CIO for the City of Indianapolis/Marion County (City/County) and the Director of the Information Services Agency ("ISA"). Under his leadership, the ISA totally transformed the services provided to its constituencies and enjoyed the highest levels of customer satisfaction ever recorded, while also ensuring no interruption to services in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before his time at the City-County, he was a consultant serving the Healthcare, Finance, and Government industries. Elliott is an Indianapolis native and is currently on the board of directors for the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library and a volunteer with #Hastag Lunchbag Indianapolis.

Elliott is a graduate of Notre Dame University where he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting.

