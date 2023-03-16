Coldwell Banker Formally Launches in Chile, South America

The franchisor serves as a shining light across the Chilean market

MADISON, N.J., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Coldwell Banker Chile announced its official launch after joining forces with Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC , an Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) brand. Located in Santiago and in the southern region in Chile, Coldwell Banker Chile has three offices.

(PRNewsfoto/Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC) (PRNewswire)

With a network of more than 50 agents who are ready to guide clients to their new homes and advanced technology to serve the communities of Chile, managing partners Javier Macchi and Pablo Benchoa have brought a new and unique experience to the Chilean real estate market. Coldwell Banker Chile has been a first choice for clients looking to buy, sell, or rent a property and hopes to continue being a leading brand throughout the country.

QUOTES:

"As managing partners, we brought the most iconic and most respected firm in real estate to Chile as the brand is known worldwide for its leadership and innovation. With the Coldwell Banker brand behind us, we are confident that like the brand, our mission to guide our clients home will enable us to shine like no other real estate company in Chile.

Javier Macchi and Pablo Benchoa , managing partners, Coldwell Banker Chile

"What an exciting period for Coldwell Banker Chile! While Javier and Pablo have been with the brand since late 2021, I am excited to formally welcome their master franchise to Coldwell Banker global network. I am thrilled to see the Coldwell Banker brand expand in South America."

Liz Gehringer , President of Coldwell Banker Affiliate Business and Chief Operating Officer, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

About Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

Powered by its network of over 100,000 affiliated sales professionals in approximately 2,200 offices across 40 countries and territories, the Coldwell Banker® organization is a leading provider of full-service residential and commercial real estate brokerage services. The Coldwell Banker brand prides itself on its history of expertise, honesty and an empowering culture of excellence since its beginnings in 1906. Coldwell Banker Real Estate is committed to providing its network of sales professionals with the tools and insights needed to excel in today's marketplace and is known for its bold leadership and dedication to driving the industry forward. The brand was named among the 2022 Women's Choice Award® Most Recommended brands for customer experience and overall quality. Blue is bold and the integrity and values of Coldwell Banker give the Gen Blue network an unbeatable edge. Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated. To join Coldwell Banker Real Estate and unlock the possibilities of Gen Blue®, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com/join .

Media Inquiries:

Athena Snow Paola Bahena Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC G&S for Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC 973.407.5590 813.838.4383 athena.snow@anywhere.re pbahena@gscommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC