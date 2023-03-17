The Home Depot to Present at the 9th Annual J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Conference

ATLANTA, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today announced that Richard McPhail, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will present at the 9th Annual J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Conference. The presentation will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

The presentation will be webcast live at http://ir.homedepot.com/events-and-presentations. A link will be displayed under "Events and Presentations." The webcast will be archived and available at the same location approximately one hour after conclusion of the live event.

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of fiscal year 2022, the company operated a total of 2,322 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The company employs approximately 475,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index. The Home Depot is #17 on the 2022 Fortune 500.

