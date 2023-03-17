WSP USA Hires Joseph Black for Rail Operations Leadership Role

Black directs the firm's Rail Operations and Service Planning team, bringing more than 30 years of industry experience to this role.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - WSP USA, a leading engineering, environment and professional services consultancy, hired Joseph Black to join its national Transit and Rail business as senior vice president and lead for the rail operations and service planning team.

Joseph Black/WSP USA Senior Vice President and Rail Operations and Service Planning Team Lead (CNW Group/wsp usa) (PRNewswire)

Black has more than 30 years of experience in rail and bus operations in the U.S., having worked for agencies such as Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, Lone Star Rail, and Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District.

"Joe is an excellent fit for this role with great experience as an operator, project lead and consultancy manager," said Jannet Walker-Ford, WSP's senior vice president and Transit and Rail national market leader. "He has an exceptional understanding of the challenges facing rail operations and has a history of goal-focused solution development for agencies and operators across the U.S."

"I am pleased to join WSP's Transit and Rail business, leveraging decades of experience

within the team to benefit clients and rail system users in communities throughout the country," Black said.

Black's extensive background includes experience in rail operations and maintenance, leadership of multi-disciplinary technical, advisory and safety teams, and business operations such as organizational change and effective team building.

His most recent role was a senior rail project/program executive with a large international engineering firm, where he brought his deep knowledge of rail operations and maintenance to the project delivery sphere, helping to ensure that projects, from planning through design and construction, consider operating impacts of system and infrastructure elements.

Black is a graduate of Villanova University with a bachelor's degree in political science. He is based in WSP's Austin office.

