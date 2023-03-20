HOUSING WORKS ANNOUNCES LINEUP OF TOP INTERIOR DESIGNERS FOR ANNUAL "DESIGN ON A DIME" BENEFIT

EXPANDED LEADERSHIP INCLUDES CO-CHAIRS AND COMMUNICATIONS COUNCIL

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Housing Works will host its annual DOAD (Design on a Dime) benefit April 20-22, 2023. This highly anticipated event brings together shoppable vignettes and collections curated by acclaimed interior designers for an exclusive shopping experience featuring an assortment of luxury home decor, furnishings and art. The three-day event returns to the Metropolitan Pavilion with an exciting lineup of renowned designers.

Shop showstopping vignettes by leading interior designers, with furniture and decor marked up to 80% off retail prices

Shopping will begin on April 20 with a series of ticketed affairs that include a VIP opening reception and early-access shopping, culminating in a sale that is open to the public April 21-22. Tickets are now available for purchase at httpsbit.ly/DOADPR23 .

Designer James Huniford returns as Founding Chair of New York's leading design-focused benefit event. He's joined by a celebrated roster of designer Co-chairs, including: Rayman Boozer, Jamie Drake, Elissa Grayer, Young Huh, David Kaihoi, Charlotte Moss, Joy Moyler and Miles Redd.

New this year is the Design on a Dime Communications Council who have come together to enlist exciting talent, secure one-of-a-kind donations, and bring greater attention (and resources) to the vital mission of Housing Works. The Communication Council includes: Claire Bamundo, Molly Bates, Lisa Ben-Isvy, Elizabeth Blitzer, Sarah Boyd, Chesie Breen, Julia Duke, Christina Juarez, Michael McGraw, Ellen Niven and Raymond Schneider.

The DOAD participating designers will each create vignettes, showcasing a collection of covetable art and brand-new luxury furnishings, donated by hundreds of the most recognized brands and makers in the home market. Marked up to 80% off retail prices, the expertly curated assortment of high-end merchandise will be sold to benefit Housing Works' lifesaving services and advocacy. Since its inception in 2004, DOAD has raised millions to support the organization's charitable mission to end HIV/AIDS and homelessness.

This year's lineup of esteemed design professionals include:

Asian American Pacific Islander Design Alliance

Anjali Pollack Design

Antonio DeLoatch Designs

Apartment 48

Benjamin Moore

Beth Diana Smith Interior Design

Betsy Wentz Interior Design

Christina Kim Interior Design

Dan Scotti Design

D'AquinoMonaco

David Lucido

Delia Kenza Interiors

Delrose Design Group

Elissa Grayer Interior Design

Everick Brown Design

FERRER

Fiona Leonard Interiors

foley&cox

Francis Interiors

Hines Collective

Housing Works Thrift Shops

James Huniford x Brown Jordan

Jean Liu Design

Jeremiah Brent + Nate Berkus

Jordan Hilton Interiors

Josh Minter Design

Katie Leede & Company

Katie Lydon Interiors

KD Reid

Keith Carroll Design

Ken Fulk

LK Studio

MAR SILVER

Matt Blacke Inc.

Me & General Design

Morphew

Neal Beckstedt Studio

New York School of Interior Design

Nick Olsen Inc

Paris Forino

Peti Lau & Darrin Varden

PIDA Interior Design Solutions

Redd Kaihoi

Robert Couturier Inc.

Roric Tobin Designs

Sasco Hill Studio

Susie Novak Interiors

The Rath Project

UNIONWORKS

Villa & House

Young Huh Interior Design

"The full scope of design and home has again stepped up to support Design on a Dime in ways that are beyond generous, creative and inspiring. We've got over 50 top designers and brands onboard, plus a star cast of co-chairs and a blue-chip Communications Council. We couldn't be happier or more grateful," said Design on a Dime's Founding Chair, James Huniford.

"Housing Works has been mobilizing communities in support of social change for over 30 years. With our annual events "Fashion for Action" and "Design on a Dime", we are grateful to our city's creatives for coming out in full force and sharing their amazing talent in support of lifesaving healthcare, housing, and advocacy," said Housing Works President, Matthew Bernardo.

Benjamin Moore serves as the Official Paint Sponsor for the event. Other sponsors include: Bloomingdales, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Yola Mezcal.

What: Groundbreaker Awards + Design On A Dime

When: April 19 -April 22, 2023

APRIL 19

Groundbreaker Awards Cocktail Reception + DOAD Preview | 6PM

Dinner + Awards Presentation | 7PM

APRIL 20

VIP Preview | 5:30PM -6:30PM

Shopping | 6:30PM - 9:30PM

APRIL 21-22 | Public Sale Days

April 21 | 10AM-7PM

April 22 | 10AM-5PM

Where: Metropolitan Pavilion |125 W 18th St., NYC

Tickets: https://bit.ly/DOADPR23

About Design on a Dime:

Design on a Dime, founded in 2004 by Designer James Huniford, challenges interior designers to create unique room vignettes curated with donated merchandise from well-known home decor brands and artists. All merchandise in these one-of-a-kind rooms is then sold at charitable prices to design-savvy attendees.

About The Groundbreaker Awards:

The Groundbreaker Awards Dinner brings together Housing Works' closest friends and supporters for a celebratory evening to honor outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to the fight to end HIV/AIDS and homelessness. Set among the stunning room vignettes, guests will get an exclusive sneak peek at the Design on a Dime creations and an opportunity to shop select items. Most importantly, this evening will raise vital funds to bolster housing expansion efforts throughout the city, providing hundreds of New Yorkers a solid foundation from which to build a successful future.

About Housing Works:

Established more than 30 years ago to end the dual crises of AIDS and homelessness, Housing Works today operates community healthcare clinics, housing, and other supportive services. Housing Works advocates for policies that address health equity and social justice on behalf of people living with HIV/AIDS, those experiencing homelessness, the LGBTQ community, and all New Yorkers in need.

