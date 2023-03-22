Accelex Introduces First Fully Automated Document Acquisition Solution for Private Markets

LONDON, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelex, a SaaS platform specializing in alternative investment data acquisition, reporting and analytics, has announced today the introduction of the private market's first automated document acquisition capabilities bringing unprecedented speed, accuracy and efficiency in collecting and analyzing data. Investors and asset servicers can now leverage Accelex for dynamic connectivity with document sources.

Accelex Logo (PRNewswire)

Private market fund managers deliver documents to investors using a variety of channels including investor portals and emails that require multiple cumbersome manual steps to login, access, download and organize files before any data processing begins. Automated document acquisition provides a consolidated content feed to the Accelex data extraction platform using direct API connectivity to portals including SS&C Intralinks and FIS Digital Data Exchange, email attachment capturing and SFTP. Actionable accounting data and investment insights are now accessible within minutes of document availability from managers.

The platform utilizes advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) techniques to categorize, classify, and tag documents, enabling efficient document management. The document acquisition works alongside the existing technology that automates the extraction and organization of data from unstructured private market fund reports.

"Accelex strives to provide innovative technology that enables investors to achieve their target risk-adjusted returns in the private markets while also making significant operational efficiency gains through workflow automation. Superior investment outcomes require exposing and understanding the fundamental drivers within portfolios which can only be derived from accessing, managing and analyzing granular data in fund reports. Historically, this has been a very manual and resource-intensive process," said Nicole Weder, Chief Product Officer at Accelex. "We are excited to introduce automated document acquisition technology as it brings us one incremental step closer to realizing our vision for the industry."

About Accelex

Founded in 2018, Accelex provides data acquisition, analytics and reporting solutions for alternative investors and asset servicers, enabling firms to access the full potential of critical investment performance and transaction data. Powered by proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques, Accelex solutions automate processes for extraction, analysis and sharing of difficult-to-access unstructured data. Accelex is headquartered in London, with offices in Paris, Luxembourg, New York, and Toronto. For more information please visit: www.accelextech.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2037532/Accelex_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Accelex