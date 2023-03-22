Black is the New Green: AIRCARBON STRAWS IN BLACK Now Available

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newlight Technologies is excited to announce the newest line extension to its family of AIRCARBON home-compostable straws--AIRCARBON STRAWS in black--advancing the company's mission to help end climate change in this generation by creating products that work for people and the planet.

Aircarbon black straws (PRNewswire)

Designed with the consumer experience in mind, AIRCARBON straws in black are smooth, never soggy, and home compostable, making them an ideal alternative to traditional paper straws that often get soggy during use. Available in a variety of sizes and both wrapped and unwrapped versions, AIRCARBON STRAWS in black are the perfect answer for restaurants, resorts, and hotels looking to reduce their environmental footprint while enhancing the customer experience.

AIRCARBON was born out of 10 years of research to mimic a process that occurs in the ocean every day, wherein naturally-occurring microorganisms in saltwater turn air and greenhouse gas into a material that is strong, smooth, carbon-negative, and home-compostable. The AIRCARBON molecule, also known as PHB, is made naturally in every ecosystem on Earth, from the bottom of the ocean to the heart of rainforests. Today, AIRCARBON is made at Newlight's production site in Southern California, harnessing the power of nature on land and at scale.

AIRCARBON STRAWS in black, together with straws in natural, green, and brown, are now available through select distributors across the U.S., adding to the portfolio of AIRCARBON CUTLERY and AIRCARBON STRAWS currently being distributed by Newlight's preferred partners. AIRCARBON STRAWS have been certified home-compostable by TUV Austria, industrially-compostable by BPI, and carbon-negative by SCS Global Services--turning everyday products into a force for change.

AIRCARBON STRAWS in black are the new brand standard for all Loews Hotels in the U.S. and are available for sale via select distributors around the country, including Imperial Dade, Edward Don, U.S. Foods, Sysco, Triple F, Premium, and VIP Foodservice.

For more information about AIRCARBON FOODWARE, please visit www.aircarbonfoodware.com.

About Newlight

Newlight is a nature-inspired biotechnology company converting air and greenhouse gas into a biomaterial called AIRCARBON. AIRCARBON is a high-performance, carbon-negative biomaterial produced by naturally-occurring microorganisms that is being used to replace plastic in industrial segments ranging from foodware to fashion. Newlight's mission is to help end plastic pollution and climate change by replacing plastic with AIRCARBON, creating global-scale economic and environmental value. For more information about Newlight, please visit www.newlight.com.

About AIRCARBON FOODWARE

AIRCARBON FOODWARE is the world's first foodware made from air and greenhouse gas. After more than a decade developing the technology that brings AIRCARBON FOODWARE to life, AIRCARBON FOODWARE is on a mission to fundamentally change how everyday products impact the world, putting a collective force for change into the hands of consumers. For more information about AIRCARBON FOODWARE, please visit www.aircarbonfoodware.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Newlight Technologies