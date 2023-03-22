Linqto Surpasses $200M in Total Investments and Announces Lowest Accessible Entry Point in Private Equity

Leveling The Investment Playing Field: Linqto's Private Market Investing Platform Provides Direct Investment Access for Accredited Investors to High-Growth Companies

Broadening Private Equity Access: Linqto Introduces $5,000 Minimum Investment Threshold, Unleashing Unparalleled Opportunities in High-Growth Companies for Accredited Investors

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Linqto , a global private investment platform, has announced a significant milestone, surpassing $200 million in total member investments. Since its founding in 2020, Linqto has amassed over 4,000 investors on its platform, indicating the growing demand for the high-value private equity asset class, demonstrating the company's success in democratizing access to private market investments. To further enhance accessibility, the company has also announced that it has reduced the minimum investment on its platform to $5,000, opening the doors to even more investors seeking entry into these private market investments.

Linqto. Private Investing made simple. (PRNewswire)

"Surpassing the $200 million total investment milestone is a significant achievement for us and the private market industry," said Linqto's Chief Revenue Officer Leo LaForce. "This achievement dispels the myth that private markets are an exclusive club reserved only for the super-rich. Our investment platform has experienced impressive growth, demonstrating that sophisticated individual accredited investors are eager for high-growth opportunities that were once inaccessible to non-institutional investors. By reducing the entry point to $5,000, we've fortified our unwavering dedication to transforming Linqto's platform into the most accessible and cost-effective gateway to private equity. As a result, we are on an exciting path to helping democratize access to the next generation of high-growth companies while they are still private."

According to Federal Reserve estimates, the number of accredited investors in the United States exceeded 13 million in 2020 and is only expected to rise. Historically, the private equity asset class has only been accessible to the largest institutional and ultra-high-net-worth investors at extremely prohibitive entry points. However, through Linqto, individual accredited investors can now invest in the world's leading unicorns across a growing portfolio of high-valuation companies across verticals, including AI, FinTech, RPA, digital assets, and e-commerce, all at a new accessible entry point starting at $5,000.

Since its inception, Linqto has provided investors on its platform access to some of the world's leading private companies —including Ripple, Epic Games, and Acorns. To meet the growing demand from accredited investors seeking to invest in this asset class, Linqto recently expanded to include Linqto Wealth and Linqto Professional. Linqto Wealth enables advisors to diversify their clients' private equity investments, while Linqto Professional offers institutional-grade private market investment services to affinity organizations. Linqto is committed to continuously expanding its services to enable investors to make informed decisions and achieve their financial goals through this growing asset class.

To learn more about Linqto and its services, please visit www.linqto.com .

About Linqto

Linqto is a global leading financial technology investment platform allowing accredited investors to identify, evaluate, invest in, and make liquid investments in the world's leading unicorns and private companies. Accredited investors worldwide have trusted Linqto to make over US $170 million of investment transactions in 40+ innovative mid-to-late-stage private companies and a diverse range of sectors, including fintech, artificial intelligence, health tech, sustainable materials, and digital assets. With a rapidly growing community of more than 65,000 users in 110 countries, Linqto is a leader in democratizing access to private market investments. To learn more please visit: www.linqto.com.

