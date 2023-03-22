Mayor's Budget Falls Short on Addressing Hunger and Health Inequities

DC Greens urges Council to take action, fill gaps

WASHINGTON, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the release of Mayor Muriel Bowser's fiscal year (FY) 2024 budget proposal , DC Greens – a food and health equity-focused non-profit that has served the District for nearly 15 years with a focus on Black and Brown communities in Wards 7 and 8 – released the following comment:

"Ensuring access to healthy food is the most fundamental thing we can do to support our communities," says DC Greens Policy Director Reana Kovalcik. "We were disappointed to find that the Mayor's proposed budget failed to deliver by providing full support for critical programs and policies. We saw no increase in funding for supplemental food assistance and deep cuts across DHS programs that address housing inequities. We know that food and housing insecurity are often linked.

"The lack of funding in the proposed budget for critical anti-hunger policies like No Senior Hungry and Give SNAP a Raise is regrettable at a time when many District residents and families are facing a hunger cliff. Investment in food procurement policies and standards also received short shrift.

"The proposed budget does have some bright spots – notably, $500,000 allocated to support increasing access to Produce Prescriptions through DC's Medicaid program.

"We hope the DC Council will rise to the occasion and choose to tackle food access and health inequities head-on during their budget negotiations. We look forward to working closely with our allies at the Wilson Building to ensure critical programs receive the necessary funding to succeed."

DC Greens released their FY 2024 Budget Recommendations in January of 2023. The organization also works in fellowship with the Fair Budget Coalition and Fair Food for All and provided input into the collaborative recommendations of those working groups.

About DC Greens

DC Greens is a Black-led, multiracial organization that works to build a more just and resilient food system in our nation's capital. Since 2009, we have served our community through policy advocacy, food and farming education, and community-centered health interventions. By forging deep relationships with community leaders, fellow advocacy organizations, and local government agencies, DC Greens seeks to champion a social contract that recognizes nutritious, affordable and accessible food as a human right.

