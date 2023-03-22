USPS Celebrates Award-Winning Children's Book Author and Illustrator Tomie dePaola

MANCHESTER, N.H., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
What:
The U.S. Postal Service will honor prolific children's book author and illustrator Tomie dePaola with the issuance of a Forever stamp.
The first-day-of-issue event for the stamp is free and open to the public. News of the release is being shared with the hashtag #TomiedePaolastamp.
Who:
Steve Monteith, chief customer and marketing officer and executive vice president, U.S. Postal Service, will serve as dedicating official.
Alan Chong, director and chief executive officer, Currier Museum of Art
Dr. Susan Lynch, former first lady of New Hampshire
Jon Anderson, president, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers and publisher of Strega Nona
Erin Fehlau, WMUR-TV anchor
Sarah Mackenzie, founder, Read Aloud Revival
When:
Friday, May 5, 2023, at 11 a.m. ET
Where:
150 Ash St.
Manchester, NH 03104
RSVP:
Dedication ceremony attendees are encouraged to RSVP at usps.com/tomiedepaola
Background:
This stamp honors Tomie dePaola (1934–2020), whose extraordinarily varied body of work encompasses folk tales and legends, informational books, religious and holiday stories, and touching autobiographical accounts. His illustrations are immediately recognizable by their clean, bold lines and uncomplicated shapes. Deceptively simple, dePaola's stories contain layers of emotional meaning and appeal to readers of all ages.
The stamp art features a detail from the cover of "Strega Nona" (1975), a Caldecott Honor Book and the first in a popular series. The title character, "Grandma Witch" in Italian, uses magic to cure her neighbors' ills and to help with matters of the heart. The stamp image shows her carrying her magic pasta pot.
Derry Noyes, an art director for USPS, designed the stamp with dePaola's original art.
Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide.
