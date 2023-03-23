Cable One Named to Newsweek's 'America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2023' List

PHOENIX, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cable One®, a leading broadband communications provider, was recently named by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2023.

This award recognizes workplaces that are most recommended by women and are leading the way in promoting equity. Cable One made the list of the top 600 workplaces in the U.S. for women, based on more than 224,000 workplace reviews as well as a survey of more than 37,000 female employees. Cable One ranked highly on criteria like compensation and benefits, work-life balance, and proactive management of a diverse workforce.

"On behalf of all Cable One associates, we are honored by this recognition. Together, we have built an inclusive workplace that promotes diversity, opportunity and professional development," said Julie Laulis, Cable One President and CEO. "Our associates drive our culture, which values the unique experiences and perspectives we each bring to the table, and that ultimately makes us stronger together."

Women represent 33 percent of Cable One's total associates, 37 percent of management-level positions and 60 percent of the company's 10-member Board of Directors, including the Chair of the Board, President and CEO.

"Women face unique challenges in the workplace," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor-in-Chief of Newsweek. "These challenges can range from unequal pay and a lack of representation in leadership positions, to discrimination and sexual harassment. Raising awareness of inequities in the workplace is the first step toward rectifying them. And it's equally important to highlight those companies that are leading the way."

With nearly 3,200 engaged and committed associates across 24 states, Cable One has a long-standing commitment to cultivating a diverse and inclusive culture. The company was recently recognized by WICT as one of the Top Companies for Women to Work, and by Forbes on their 2023 list of America's Best Mid-Sized Employers.

Cable One, Inc. is a leading broadband communications provider committed to connecting customers and communities to what matters most. Through Sparklight® and the associated Cable One family of brands, the Company serves more than 1.1 million residential and business customers in 24 states. Powered by a fiber-rich network, the Cable One family of brands provide residential customers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including Gigabit speeds, advanced Wi-Fi and video. For businesses ranging from small and mid-market up to enterprise, wholesale and carrier, the Company offers scalable, cost-effective solutions that enable businesses of all sizes to grow, compete and succeed.

