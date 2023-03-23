Curbio Appoints Rebecca Levine to Chief Financial Officer

POTOMAC, Md., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the leading home improvement company for fix now, pay-at-closing repairs and renovations, announced today that it has appointed Rebecca Levine to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). While this is a new role for Levine, she is no stranger to leading Curbio's finance team, having served as Curbio's Corporate Controller since July of 2018.

Rebecca Levine, CFO of Curbio (PRNewswire)

Levine brings more than 20 years of financial experience to her role at Curbio, having served as Corporate Controller at an array of notable companies including Tracx, WeddingWire and Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc. She has also served as a senior associate at Lockheed Martin and KPMG, one of the 'Big Four' accounting organizations. In her role as CFO, Levine will oversee Curbio's financial, legal, human resources and talent acquisition operations.

"I am thrilled to officially welcome Rebecca to Curbio's executive team. Rebecca has been a key leader in Curbio's finance department for many years and has already made a significant impact on our success as a company. When we began our search for a new CFO, she was the obvious choice. I am confident that she is exactly who we need in this role to enable our continued growth as the leading pre-listing home improvement solution for real estate agents," said Rick Rudman, CEO of Curbio.

Curbio is currently experiencing phenomenal growth, obtaining more than 100% growth year-over-year in 2022 and targeting an additional 65% growth year-over-year in 2023. The company has expanded its innovative fix now, pay later solution into major metropolitan markets across 21 states, with plans to continue expanding in the next year. Curbio's unique model is disrupting the home improvement industry, bringing a simplified, modernized approach to a traditionally outdated and frustrating process.

"I have been a firm believer in Curbio's mission since I first joined the company in 2018, and have enjoyed helping Curbio to become the fastest growing national home improvement company for realtors. I couldn't be more honored to be named Curbio's CFO and am looking forward to leveraging my experience to help Curbio continue its success," said Levine.

About Curbio

Curbio is on a mission to help real estate agents fix and update homes before they go on the market, so they sell quickly and for the best price, with zero payment due until closing. Founded in 2017, Curbio has quickly become the largest national home improvement company dedicated to pre-listing repairs, updates, and renovations. Curbio has modernized home improvement with an easy-to-use app that accelerates project timelines by 50%, while removing the delays, uncertainties and other frustrations that have plagued home improvement for decades. Their rapid time to listing, coupled with a turn-key approach and project ROI expertise, has made Curbio the most trusted fix first, pay-at-closing home improvement partner to thousands of realtors and brokerages nationwide, including eXp realty, RE/MAX, HomeServices of America, Long & Foster, @properties and many more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Curbio