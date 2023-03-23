Get Ready to Shine: Legendary Comedian Kenan Thompson Announces the 2023 Young Stars 360 National Talent Search in Partnership with Hard Rock®

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning actor, comedian and producer Kenan Thompson announced today his 13th annual Young Stars 360 national talent search. Co-created by Executive Producer, Cherie Chiles-Buchanan of Simply C Productions, and in partnership with the iconic Hard Rock International, Young Stars 360 will embark on a 12-city tour to discover and showcase extraordinary talents among youth aged 5 to 17. The series will allow young talent to highlight their special abilities, whether it be in performing arts, media, or entrepreneurship, in front of prominent network executives, influencers, and entertainment professionals.

"As someone who has been acting since my early teens, I enjoy facilitating opportunities for others to make their dreams come true while giving back to an industry that has given me so much," Thompson explains. "As executive producers, Cherie Chiles-Buchanan and I remain committed to helping tomorrow's stars navigate their way to success, however they define it."

With a mission to illuminate the brightest young talents of tomorrow, the program empowers talented youth and their parents with a multi-tiered platform, designed to guide them through the nuances of the entertainment industry, enhance their portfolios, provide them with valuable industry insights, helping take their careers to the next level.

"Hard Rock has been nurturing the careers of artists and talent at its locations since its inception over 50 years ago," said Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment. "We are really excited to partner with Kenan and Cherie to launch the careers of the next generation of the entertainment industry."

The national talent search will kick off at the Hard Rock Cafe in New Orleans on April 1st, followed by stops in major cities including Atlanta, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, New York City, and more.

A six-time Emmy Award nominee, Thompson is the longest-running cast member on the iconic late-night series "Saturday Night Live" and is known for his roles in beloved programs such as "All That," "Kenan & Kel," "Good Burger," "D2: The Mighty Ducks," ""Barbershop 2" and more. He has cemented his place as one of the most versatile and talented performers of his generation and has become an inspiration to aspiring performers, making him the perfect person to find and elevate the next generation of stars.

To be kept up to date on the latest tour announcements and for more information, please visit www.YoungStars360.com

TOUR DATES:

Date Location Time Saturday, April 1, 2023 Hard Rock Cafe - New Orleans, LA 9:00am – 4:00pm Sunday, April 2, 2023 Hard Rock Cafe - Atlanta, GA 9:00am – 4:00pm Saturday, April 8, 2023 Hard Rock Cafe - Philadelphia, PA 2:00pm – 8:00pm Saturday, April 8, 2023 Hard Rock Cafe - San Antonio, TX 9:00am – 4:00pm Saturday, April 15, 2023 Hard Rock Cafe - Nashville, TN 11:00am – 6:00pm Sunday, April 16, 2023 Hard Rock Cafe - Honolulu, HI 9:00am – 4:00pm Saturday, April 22, 2023 Hard Rock Cafe - New York City, NY 9:00am – 4:00pm Sunday, April 23, 2023 Hard Rock Cafe - Washington D.C. 9:00am – 3:00pm Saturday, April 29, 2023 Hard Rock Cafe - Hollywood Blvd (LA), CA 9:00am – 4:00pm Sunday, April 30, 2023 Hard Rock Cafe - Las Vegas, NV 11:00am – 4:00pm Saturday, May 6, 2023 Hard Rock Cafe - Miami, FL 9:00am – 4:00pm Sunday, May 7, 2023 Hard Rock Cafe - Chicago, IL 9:00am – 4:00pm Sunday, May 21, 2023 Hard Rock Hotel - New York City, NY 3:00pm – 4:00pm

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 255 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2022, Hard Rock Hotels was honored as the number one brand in Outstanding Guest Satisfaction for the second year in a row among Upper Upscale Hotels in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study. This designation is the fourth consecutive year the iconic brand has been among top brands in this category. HRI is the first privately-owned gaming company designated U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal for the second year. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employer for Women, Diversity and New Grads and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry. In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. In 2021, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos received first place ranking in the Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group for six of the last seven years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com .

