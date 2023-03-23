JL Audio Custom Shop Lets Customers Personalize and Order Factory Customized M6 and M7 Marine Speakers and Subwoofers

Custom Shop allows customers to personalize their M6 and M7 loudspeaker and subwoofers with custom-painted or patterned trim rings and grille inserts, and cone illumination options

MIRAMAR, Fla., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JL Audio, manufacturer of high-performance marine audio systems, today announced the launch of JL Audio Custom Shop at jlaudio.com. JL Audio Custom Shop provides customers and dealers a fast and fun way to personalize and order factory-customized M6 and M7 marine loudspeakers and subwoofers to match any desired aesthetic.

"Sonically, M6 and M7 coaxial speakers and subwoofers can be custom tuned to deliver incredibly high-quality audio in any open-air environment. With Custom Shop we're taking the customized marine audio experience to another level by providing customers the ability to also dial-in the looks of their M6 and M7 products without compromising performance or voiding warranties," said Andy Oxenhorn, president at JL Audio.

Off-the-shelf JL Audio M6 and M7 marine speakers and subwoofers already look excellent, but JL Audio Custom Shop provides customers a way to personalize them to fit the exact look they're after. To customize an M6 or M7 product, customers simply visit JL Audio Custom Shop online and select the speaker or subwoofer they'd like to customize. From there, they can change the JL Audio badge color, and pick from a variety of custom paint colors or patterns for the speaker grille and trim ring. For further customization, JL Audio M6 and M7 marine speakers and subwoofers can be optioned with Transflective RGB™ speaker cone illumination, which can be connected to an RGB controller for unlimited color options, or hard-wired to achieve one of seven color options.

Today, JL Audio Custom Shop allows customers to pick the following colors and patterns for speaker grille and trim ring: Gloss White, Warm White, Cream, Beige, Chrome, Silver, Titanium, Red, Blue, Gray Metallic, Anthracite, Satin Black and hydro-dipped Carbon Fiber. More colors and pattern options to be added in the future.

JL Audio marine loudspeakers and subwoofers that eligible for Custom Shop factory customization include:

M6 Loudspeakers:

M6-650X - 6.5-inch marine coaxial speaker (with or without RGB illumination)

M6-770X - 7.7-inch marine coaxial speaker (with or without RGB illumination)

M6-880X - 8.8-inch marine coaxial speaker (with or without RGB illumination)

M6 Subwoofers:

M6-8 - 8-inch infinite baffle or enclosed use marine subwoofers (with or without RGB illumination)

M6-10 - 10-inch infinite baffle or enclosed use marine subwoofers (with or without RGB illumination)

M7 Subwoofers:

M7-12 - 12-inch infinite baffle or enclosed use marine subwoofers (with or without RGB illumination)

All factory customized Custom Shop M6 and M7 products carry the same warranty as their off-the-shelf counterparts and maintain the same durability to marine elements like saltwater and UV exposure.

Factory customized M6 and M7 full-range speakers and subwoofers can be designed and ordered online today at www.jlaudio.com.

About JL Audio:

Guided by a philosophy that great audio has real value, JL Audio develops innovative products that improve the audio experience on the go, in the home and in the studio. Committed to unique engineering and quality manufacturing, JL Audio operates three U.S. engineering facilities, and builds many of its home, car and marine loudspeaker products at the company's Miramar, Florida, USA factory, with components sourced from the company's global supply network. For more information, visit jlaudio.com or follow the company on Facebook or Twitter.

