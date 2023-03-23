NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE ANNOUNCES TONY AWARD®-NOMINATED "BEETLEJUICE" TO DEBUT ABOARD ITS NEWEST INNOVATIVE SHIP NORWEGIAN VIVA

MIAMI, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, today announced "Beetlejuice" The Musical as the headline production aboard its newest groundbreaking ship, Norwegian Viva, along with the ship's full lineup of onboard entertainment offerings debuting August 2023.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9122951-norwegian-cruise-line-announces-beetlejuice-debut-aboard-norwegian-viva/

Marking the first time the Tony Award®-nominated musical will be performed at sea, the 90-minute Broadway adaptation of Tim Burton's iconic 1988 film narrates the story of the Deetz family as they attempt to remodel an uproariously haunted house. The musical's paranormal antics will be heightened by NCL's three-story multi-purpose Viva Theatre & Club and its immersive special effects and cutting-edge lighting and audio.

David J. Herrera, incoming president of Norwegian Cruise Line said, "NCL has a history of pioneering the cruise experience and delivering the high-caliber entertainment programming our guests expect. We are dedicated to pushing the envelope, delivering on those expectations, and putting our guests first as we elevate our onboard offerings for the ultimate vacation at sea. This summer, I cannot wait to bring the fun and nostalgia of 'Beetlejuice' to our all-new Norwegian Viva."

NCL's Senior Vice President of Entertainment and Cruise Programming, Richard Ambrose, adds, "We pride ourselves on not only delivering amazing performances for theater fans but introducing guests to Broadway and West End-caliber shows, which are made even more special by the incredible setting of the Viva Theatre & Club that seamlessly transforms from a best-in-class theater experience to an expansive nightclub."

The elaborate "Beetlejuice" production will charm and captivate guests as performers dance and sing along to show tune classics including "Day-O," and "Jump in the Line (Shake, Senora)," while also reveling in the nostalgia from the pop culture classic film. Michelle D'Amico, who was a cast member of the Broadway production of "Beetlejuice" will join Norwegian Viva playing the role as "Lydia" for the first-at-sea rendition.

Norwegian Cruise Line is known for its unwavering commitment to bringing world-class productions to the high seas, having previously debuted shows including "Six," "Jersey Boys," "Footloose" and more across its current 18-ship fleet. This announcement also comes on the heels of the wildly popular debut of "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical," aboard Norwegian Prima, which featured a show-stopping performance from "American Idol" season two finalist, Kimberley Locke, during its 2022 inaugural season.

After the successful debut of one of the world's most iconic game shows, "The Price is Right LIVE," aboard Norwegian Prima last year, Norwegian Viva will also offer a live game show experience with the cruise industry's first "Press Your Luck LIVE" at-sea. The immersive experience invites the audience to be part of the classic show and win incredible grand prizes.

The palatial Viva Theater & Club features sophisticated special effects, a multi-story video wall, a show-stopping chandelier and VIP lounge seating, making it the ideal venue for Vegas-style night club events, such as "Ocean Music Fest," the ultimate jam session where multiple musicians merge their talents on one stage for a world-class immersive concert.

Norwegian Viva will also feature returning guest favorites, including "Improv @ Sea" Comedy Club; "Syd Norman's Pour House," which features rock-and-roll tributes to Fleetwood Mac, The Rolling Stones, and other legendary artists of the Classic Rock genre; and more.

Norwegian Viva is the second of six vessels in the Cruise Line's highly anticipated Prima Class, the Brand's first new class of ships in nearly 10 years. The elevated offerings of the Prima Class prioritize guest experience and raise the bar on cruising through world class cuisine, the Brand's most spacious design yet, and stellar onboard activities including the Viva Speedway—the three-level racetrack. Boasting nine new dining and beverage options, guests can sample cuisines from around the world by visiting Indulge Food Hall, the upscale food market exhibiting 11 unique eateries; or enjoy the elevated menus at Hudson's, the complimentary restaurant overlooking 270-degrees of ocean views. Norwegian Viva also features the fastest slides at sea, The Drop and Rush, and NCL's industry-exclusive sustainable cocktail bar with Metropolitan Bar. Debuting in August 2023, Norwegian Viva will sail a selection of bucket-list worthy Greek Isles and Mediterranean voyages through November, before homeporting in San Juan, Puerto Rico in December for a season of Caribbean itineraries.

For more information about Norwegian Cruise Line's award-winning 18-ship fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 56 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, its fleet of 18 contemporary ships sail to 400 of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. Norwegian Cruise Line not only provides superior guest service from land to sea, but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solo-traveler staterooms, club balcony suites, spa-suites and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's ship-within-a-ship concept. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com. For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the NCL Newsroom and follow Norwegian Cruise Line on Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter @CruiseNorwegian.

View original content:

SOURCE Norwegian Cruise Line