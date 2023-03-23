ResCap Liquidating Trust Announces Fourteenth Distribution to Unitholders

NAPLES, Fla., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ResCap Liquidating Trust (the "Trust") announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a cash distribution of $.2317 per unit to holders of units of beneficial interest in the trust, totaling $22.9 million. The distribution will be paid on April 20, 2023 to unit holders of record as of the close of business on April 3, 2023.

The entire distribution of $.2317 per unit will consist of a return of capital and is not a U.S. source income subject to U.S. federal withholding tax to the extent allocable to unit holders that are not U.S. persons (or in certain circumstances do not otherwise establish their status as U.S. persons under applicable rules).

Unit holders should consult their tax advisors with respect to the tax treatment of the distribution.

