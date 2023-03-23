USAA Announces Two Industry Leaders as SVPs

Joseph Gates appointed chief risk officer for P&C company and David Selchen joins company to lead Organizational and Talent Management

SAN ANTONIO, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USAA has hired Joseph Gates as senior vice president, chief risk officer for the P&C company, and David Selchen as SVP, Organizational & Total Talent Management.

Gates has more than 20 years of experience in the insurance industry and most recently served as the chief risk officer at American Family Insurance for more than five years, leading a variety of enterprise risk disciplines. Prior to that, he held portfolio and catastrophe management roles for American Family and Homesite Insurance. He also led an international team focused on portfolio and catastrophe management for Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty in Chicago and Munich. He earned a bachelor's degree in economics from St. John's University in Minnesota. Gates reports to USAA's Chief Risk Officer Neeraj Singh.

"Joseph's global experience and expertise in overall risk management, analytics, catastrophe management and modeling will help us effectively manage a range of industry-wide business challenges and better serve our members," said Singh.

David Selchen joined USAA as SVP, Organizational & Total Talent Management. Selchen reports to Chief Human Resources Officer, Tamla Oates-Forney.

For more than 20 years, Selchen has served as a leadership and people strategy advisor, partnering with founders, boards, and executive leaders for a broad range of organizations, from startups to Global enterprises. He has also served in executive positions for large publicly traded companies such as CBRE, BP and Hewlett-Packard. Selchen holds a doctoral degree in psychology from the University of Oxford and a bachelor's in psychology and biology from the University of Winnipeg. His role will include developing USAA's talent management strategy.

"USAA's mission comes to life by way of our 37,000 employees," said Oates-Forney. "We recognize that when they feel valued and supported during moments that matter, they perform at their best in serving our members. David will be instrumental in creating a world class total talent management strategy to lead us into our next century."

About USAA

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking, and investment and retirement solutions to more than 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, USAA has offices in eight U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 37,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

