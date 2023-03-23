VEAL FARMERS CELEBRATED ON NATIONAL AG DAY

Veal farmers go above and beyond as animal caretakers and stewards of the land

ROME, N.Y., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than a century, farmers have raised veal in the United States. Times have changed over one hundred years, but one thing remains the same – the rich tradition of animal care and stewardship.

Veal farms are primarily located in New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Each family farm raises about 400 calves a year. Farm families who raise veal are passionate about providing high-quality, delicious veal in a way that is good for the animals in their care, sustains their family business, supports rural communities, and preserves the natural resources and land they call home.

"Having the opportunity to work with veal farmers and to see their level of commitment to animal health and wellbeing has been an honor," says Ashley Russell, New York Beef Council Executive Director. "The farmers are consistently working with licensed veterinarians, animal nutritionists, and other key team members to ensure a high quality of life for each calf in their care. The priority of calf health does not go unnoticed."

Raising healthy calves is foundational to what farmers do every day. Farmers work closely with veterinarians to help ensure the health and well-being of calves. In fact, veterinarians certify farmers are following practices required by the Veal Quality Assurance (VQA) program – a national, science-based program for raising healthy calves. Embraced by farmers and prioritized by processors, VQA includes topics on animal care and handling, nutrition, employee training, and housing and facilities.

On this fiftieth National Ag Day, we celebrate veal farmers for going above and beyond as animal caretakers and stewards of the land. Today's veal farmers embrace change with innovation and evolution. Visit veal.org to learn more about modern-day veal farming, the VQA program, and how to prepare veal in a safe and delicious way.

About The Beef Checkoff:

The Beef Checkoff was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval

