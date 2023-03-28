Scott Van Houten Joins Executive Leadership for Stoneweg US as EVP, Head of Capital Markets

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneweg U.S., LLC, a vertically integrated real estate investment firm focused on the U.S. rental housing sector, today announced Scott Van Houten has joined the firm as Head of Capital Markets and a member of the firm's executive leadership team. Van Houten will be focused on expanding the firm's institutional capital markets solutions for its new and existing client base, and will report to the chief executive officer.

Scott Van Houten, Stoneweg US EVP, Head of Capital Markets (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to welcome Scott to the Stoneweg US team," said CEO Patrick Richard. "Scott is recognized in the industry for his business development and institutional real estate capital markets strategy. His expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we grow our platform and expand our investor base."

With more than 25 years of experience, Van Houten brings to Stoneweg US a wealth of knowledge in capital raising and business development in multifamily real estate investments with a significant track record of success. Prior to joining Stoneweg US, Van Houten was Director of Business Development for Encore Capital Management. He previously held roles at Audux Group, TA Realty and Colony Capital.

As Head of Capital Markets, Van Houten's responsibilities include leading a team of internal and external professionals to originate programmatic fund capital from private equity and institutional investors. He will also be responsible for growing and managing the team's execution and performance, finding new sources of capital, investor relations, and maintaining open and active communication with all stakeholders.

"Stoneweg US has built a powerful, award winning platform for multifamily investing, with a highly strategic approach to the market and a focus on creating unprecedented value for investors," said Van Houten. "I look forward to building on that foundation and growing our network of institutional clients."

About Stoneweg U.S., LLC: Stoneweg US is a multifamily real estate investment firm located in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg, FL, with a portfolio valuation of approximately $2.0 Billion comprised of ~15,000 units. With a focus on asset optimization through ESG, climate resilience, and proven value-add strategies, the company invests in and develops sustainable communities to drive healthy returns and enhance the resident experience. For more information on Stoneweg US, please visit: www.stoneweg.us.

Contact: Tara Kassal

Ascent

917-406-2162

tkassal@brand-ascent.com

(PRNewsfoto/Stoneweg US, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stoneweg US, LLC