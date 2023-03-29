Major League Table Tennis launches as First Professional Table Tennis League in the US

New professional league will consist of 8 teams in cities throughout the US with top US and International players competing for over $250,000 in prize money.

NAPLES, Fla., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major League Table Tennis (MLTT) today announces the newest and one of the most exciting sports leagues to enter the US. In its inaugural season, MLTT will feature 8 teams in cities across the country competing in an innovative team-based format. The player draft is expected Summer 2023 and league play will begin later this year.

"Our goal is to elevate the fastest and most intense sport in America", said Flint Lane, CEO. "Major League Table Tennis combines my passion for building businesses and table tennis, and we're determined to construct this league in a way that everyone can enjoy, whether they're a participant, a spectator, or just a lover of action-packed entertainment. It's not just about winning, it's about the thrill of the game, and we can't wait to share that excitement with everyone,"

Table tennis has been an Olympic sport since 1988 and is one of the most viewed sports in the world, watched by hundreds of millions of people on an annual basis. MLTT will be the first professional table tennis league in the United States, featuring elite US and international players, including Olympic athletes and national champions, all competing in an innovative team-based format culminating in a Final Four showdown in 2024. With over $250,000 in prize money at stake, MLTT will be the most lucrative table tennis competition in America.

"Major League Table Tennis represents a bold and exciting new chapter in the history of our sport. With top players competing at the highest level, and a commitment to innovation and fan engagement, MLTT promises to be a thrilling addition to the global sports landscape. As someone who has dedicated my life to table tennis, I am thrilled to see the sport receive this kind of recognition and support, and I can't wait to see what the future holds for MLTT," - Sean O'Neill, 5-time US Men's Champion, 2-time Olympian, and NBC Olympic Color Commentator.

This interactive and star-studded event was created with the fans in mind, and those attending league games will experience the same thrills and energy that made table tennis a beloved fixture on the international sports scene. Teams from eight cities will battle it out, thrilling audiences with their incredible skill and dexterity as world-class athletes. The league promises to deliver unforgettable moments that will leave fans breathless.

Powered by cutting-edge technology advances, MLTT will leverage the latest advancements in science and innovative technologies to transform the game completely. The players will have access to top-of-the-line equipment, and the live matches will be broadcasted and streamed in high definition, putting the viewers right in the middle of the action. Fans can expect a new level of excitement and energy.

So, if you're looking for something new and exciting to do, come watch the best players in the world compete in Major League Table Tennis! The future of sports is here, and Major League Table Tennis is leading the charge. Don't miss out on the action. Visit MLTT.com to learn more and experience the thrill of table tennis like never before.

About MLTT

Major League Table Tennis (MLTT) was founded in 2023 by software entrepreneur and table tennis enthusiast, Flint Lane. Flint and his wife Kathy, own two table tennis clubs, Princeton Pong and Naples Pong. Flint previously served on the USATT Clubs Committee.

MLTT's mission is to bring the best table tennis experience to athletes and fans alike. One of the merits of our league is the diversity of our athlete rosters. Players come from all over the world, bringing with them different styles and techniques that make match play exciting and competitive.

MLTT is committed to advancing the sport of table tennis by providing the ultimate table tennis experience for all involved. We are dedicated to growing our league and supporting our athletes as they compete at the highest levels of the sport.

For more information, please visit www.mltt.com or for press inquiries contact press@mltt.com.

